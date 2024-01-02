Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMWAY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = RM136m ÷ (RM630m - RM342m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 47%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 42% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 54%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 30% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you'd like to know more about Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

