Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.05

Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 on the 22nd of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 71% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.70 total annually to MYR0.38. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.9% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. It's encouraging to see that Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.