Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMWAY) top owners are private companies with 52% stake, while 20% is held by sovereign wealth funds

The considerable ownership by private companies in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Alticor Global Holdings Inc.)

Institutions own 16% of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, sovereign wealth funds make up 20% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. Alticor Global Holdings Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 52% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 20% and 9.1% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM14m worth of stock in the RM871m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 52%, of the Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

