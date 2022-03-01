U.S. markets closed

Amway Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Home Water Treatment Industry with Unrivalled Products and Services

Amway is a global entrepreneur-led health and wellness company that has been recognized multiple times by Frost & Sullivan for its outstanding and disruptive products in numerous industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific home water treatment (HWT) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amway with the 2021 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its sustainable, cost-effective, and cutting-edge products that dramatically improve accessibility to clean water. Amway is a well-known leader in the HWT industry in the region, having been recognized a dozen times in various ways by Frost & Sullivan for its outstanding work. The company regularly implements innovative marketing strategies to meet evolving customer needs with a strong focus on improving the customer experience.

Despite the challenging times that the pandemic brought to the HWT industry, Amway successfully modified its marketing strategy by offering significant discounts on individual products and strengthening its digital presence and social networks. It enabled the company to reach more customers and solidify its customer-centric approach to provide optimal customer experiences based on the exhaustive analysis of feedback.
Despite the challenging times that the pandemic brought to the HWT industry, Amway successfully modified its marketing strategy by offering significant discounts on individual products and strengthening its digital presence and social networks. It enabled the company to reach more customers and solidify its customer-centric approach to provide optimal customer experiences based on the exhaustive analysis of feedback.

The company stands out from its competitors by delivering innovative and environmentally sustainable filtered water products and services that increase its dominance in the HWT industry. Amway addresses the growing demand for filtered water in the region with its leading product, eSpring, which comprises an innovating and visionary home water purification system that improves clean water accessibility and decreases water bottle consumption.

"Amway sets itself apart in the market with eSpring by capitalizing on its robust brand reputation and 20 years of experience and research and development. It is one of the top-selling brands of home water purification systems in the Asia-Pacific region and the world with more than 6.2 million units sold in 48 countries and territories," said Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Every eSpring unit accommodates the equivalent of 10,000 500-milliliter water bottles, decreasing plastic water bottle use on a large scale."



In addition, Amway's advanced HWT with carbon filter and ultralight technology significantly reduces the environmental footprint while providing clean, fresh-tasting water at home with the highest standard of the industry. As a result, the company is expected to steadily grow with new products and solutions for its already established consumer base in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The eSpring unit's distinctive features make it appealing to customers. Its high-quality filtration system has a 0.2-micron filter that can remove almost 140 contaminants, such as organic and inorganic compounds, pesticides, industrial chemicals, fine particles, and biological hazards," noted Azam. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amway for significantly contributing to the environment through its innovative and comprehensive product."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Phone: +603-2023 2037
Email: kala.manis@frost.com

About Amway

Amway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives – across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Forbes magazine, it is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™, Artistry™ and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2021 Direct Selling News Global 100. For company news, visit www.amwayglobal.com/newsroom.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amway-recognized-by-frost--sullivan-for-leading-the-home-water-treatment-industry-with-unrivalled-products-and-services-301492305.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

