Amwins Global Risks enhances leadership team with new senior hires

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks announced today the appointment of Colm Hensman as Chief Operating Officer and Lindsey Davies as Director of Operations. As the international arm of a global specialty insurance broker, Amwins Global Risks is one of the largest independent wholesale brokers in London.

"We are delighted to welcome Colm and Lindsey to Amwins. They are both talented leaders and two of the most respected senior operators in the London market," said Nate Mathis, President of the Amwins International division. "These appointments are part of a broader investment that enhances our operational capabilities to provide best-in-class support to our clients, broking teams and markets."

Hensman joins Amwins Global Risks from Beazley where he most recently held the position of Head of Business Management. He brings 20+ years of insurance experience, spending 16 years at Beazley Group, where he held senior roles across actuarial, business development and digital distribution. In his new role, Hensman will help accelerate new and existing strategic initiatives at Amwins Global Risks as the business continues to grow.

Davies joins from Lloyd's of London where she worked as Delegated Authority Senior Manager. Davies also brings 20+ years of insurance experience having previously worked at Aon and QBE in senior roles. She will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise as Amwins Global Risks continues to build out its London platform.

As part of the firm's 150-year vision, Amwins continues investing in its International division ensuring its international clients unrivalled access to global capacity.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the U.K. and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwins.com/globalrisks.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $25 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

