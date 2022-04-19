U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.12
    +57.43 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,827.53
    +415.84 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,578.29
    +245.93 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.42
    +44.28 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.70
    -5.51 (-5.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.40
    -27.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.77 (-2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8970
    +0.0350 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7470
    +1.7470 (+1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,313.81
    +1,153.32 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.65
    +15.10 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Amy Hennig's studio is making a Star Wars game

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Lucasfilm Games / Skydance New Media

Amy Hennig’s Skydance New Media studio is working on not one but two new games with Disney. Following last year’s Marvel announcement, Hennig and company revealed today they’re working on a AAA Star Wars game with Lucasfilm Games. And just like the studio’s Marvel collaboration, fans can expect a “narrative-driven, action-adventure” experience. Lucasfilm Games said the title would tell a new original story set within the Star Wars galaxy but offered few other details on the project, including a release date or target platforms.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, whose previous credits include the Uncharted series from Naughty Dog. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

For Hennig, Tuesday’s announcement marks a return to the Star Wars franchise. Before founding Skydance New Media, she worked at EA’s Visceral Games studio on a Star Wars game that was ultimately canceled by the publisher. Her game is one of a handful of new Star Wars titles currently in development. Respawn Entertainment is working on three new games, including a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fans can also look forward to Star Wars: Eclipse from Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream.

Recommended Stories