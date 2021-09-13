Amy Lombard on Brand Identity, Emotional Healing, and Fearless Youth

Queens-based photographer Amy Lombard joins us on this week’s episode of Inside The Phoblographer’s Mind (ITPM). Lombard has created her own identity throughout her career, and we wanted to sit down with her and learn more about her photographic journey. In this candid, sometimes deeply personal episode, we talk about the impact photography can have on a person’s life and the opportunities it can create.

Listen to our interview with Amy Lombard right here.

Meeting Amy Lombard

It’s not the first time we’ve spoken to Amy Lombard. Her work is consistently fabulous, and she’s always exploring new ideas that are impossible for us to ignore.

Lombard is a multi-disciplined creative. Whether it’s photography, video, or a venture into ASMR, she keeps the mind active and creates new content.

Her client list is impressive: Google, Puma, and HBO, to name a few. Lombard has also pointed her lens (and trademark flash) towards well-known people such as Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, and Sarah Cooper. When she’s not on assignment, you’ll find Lombard photographing delicious food, giving her dog pedicures, or adding to her vintage toy collection.

Talking Brand Identity with Amy Lombard

As always on ITPM, we prefer to see where the conversation takes us rather than direct it. Of course, we keep all things photography-related, but if the conversation gets sidetracked, we’re open to seeing what happens.

In this one-hour episode, Lombard opens up about the conception and implementation of her new website. We discuss the importance of finding your brand identity and being consistent with it across your platforms.

Using Photography for Healing

It’s been a challenging couple of years for Amy Lombard. She candidly spoke to us about her mother’s illness, explaining the process of supporting her throughout it. Naturally, photography had to be put aside while she focused on helping her mom. In a time that understandably caused a lot of psychological stress and emotional pain, Lombard explains how photography was the catalyst for helping her return to a more content and positive period of her life. You can listen to the full story by hitting play on the video above.

What Else to Expect

The interview also covers Lombard’s venture into making video: a move that gave her creative juices a new lease of life. We also discuss the importance of having gratitude for the creative spaces and the tools that allow us to do what we love.

During the interview, we take time to reflect. Amy Lombard shares her thoughts on a project she did almost a decade ago: Happy Inside. We reflect on how fearless we are as photographers in our younger years. And explore how, as we mature, we become more socially aware of the risks we take.

It’s a fantastic hour of photography conversation and one you won’t fully appreciate without listening to the full episode. So hit play above and start listening!

Future Episodes

ITPM is The Phoblographer’s official weekly podcast. Each week we aim to bring you fresh guests from all photographic backgrounds and immerse ourselves into the psychology aspect of photography. On weeks we can’t sit with a guest, we will bring you the latest news and tasty topics from the photo industry.

Is there a photographer you would like to appear on the show? We’re always open to suggestions. Let us know in the comments below.