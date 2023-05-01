Amy Riley elected Alabama Power Corporate Secretary

Position supports the activities of the company's Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Riley has been elected Alabama Power's Corporate Secretary, effective June 30.

In this role Riley will manage the activities of the Alabama Power Board of Directors, through coordinating board meetings, ensuring compliance with corporate and regulatory requirements, maintaining official corporate records and providing governance for the company's subsidiaries and non-profits.

Riley currently serves as Alabama Power's Assistant Corporate Secretary. She joined the company in 2011 as a Senior Corporate Relations Specialist in External Affairs before moving into the Corporate Secretary's office as Corporate Governance Manager.

Riley received a bachelor of science degree in International Business from Auburn University in 2001 and a juris doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2004.

She began her career in Washington, D.C., serving as legislative counsel to two Senators, and later as a legal advisor at the Federal Communications Commission. After returning to Birmingham, Riley practiced law at a private firm.

Riley participated in the Alabama Leadership Initiative and is an active member of the community, having served on the boards of WorkFaith Birmingham and Women Business Leaders.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company