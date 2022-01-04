U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Amy Somerville Joins Buffini & Company as Vice President of Professional Development & Industry Engagement

Buffini & Company
·2 min read

Amy Somerville, former RE/MAX executive, joins Buffini & Company as Vice President of Professional Development & Industry Engagement

Amy Somerville

Vice President of Professional Development & Industry Engagement
Vice President of Professional Development & Industry Engagement
Vice President of Professional Development & Industry Engagement

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company, the largest coaching and training company in North America, announced today that renowned real estate leader Amy Somerville, has been named vice president of professional development and industry engagement. Somerville, who has been the host of Buffini & Company’s 7 Figure Club — Live™ and Lessons In Leadership, previously served as senior vice president at RE/MAX, LLC.

In this new role, Somerville will lead Buffini & Company’s professional development efforts, and bring valuable experience as an acclaimed national presenter to support international, team, broker and agent training programs.

“We’re excited to have someone of Amy’s caliber and reputation join Buffini & Company,” says Dermot Buffini, chief executive officer of Buffini & Company. “We’ve worked closely with her for more than 15 years. There is no better leader in the industry who is more aligned with our mission “to impact and improve the lives of people.”

Somerville, owner and founder of Moment of Clarity, LLC, has been a frequent host at national media events. While at RE/MAX World Headquarters she led the professional development, education, technology training and production departments. An industry expert on real estate educational programs, Somerville has facilitated training, coaching and leadership events worldwide. She is recognized in the industry for her high-energy programs featuring top-producing agents, teams and brokerages. As the host of the Buffini & Company 7 Figure Club — Live, Somerville facilitates synergy sessions and contributes timely and relevant content to keep team leaders on the cutting edge of real estate trends and technologies.

“I am honored to be joining Buffini & Company to help serve the needs of brokers and agents in real estate,” says Somerville. “Throughout my career, I have always had a focus on professional development, and I’m excited to align my values with that of Buffini & Company to make an even bigger impact in the industry.”

###

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Courtney Donovan Buffini & Company (760) 827-2101 x2139 media@buffiniandcompany.com


