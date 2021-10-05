U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Amynta Names Edward McNally President of Amynta Dealer Solutions

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced that Edward McNally has joined the company as President of Amynta Dealer Solutions, Amynta's dealer program offering a full suite of property and casualty coverages for franchised auto dealers and independent dealers nationwide. McNally will be responsible for leading the program, managing a team of experienced underwriters, agency managers and claim leaders to execute specialized underwriting strategies focused on property and casualty solutions across the auto dealer market. McNally is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group)

"We are thrilled to bring on an individual with deep leadership experience in the program MGA space," said Bob Schultz, Chief Organic Growth Officer of Amynta Group. "Ed brings a strong client-focused approach to delivering solutions to the dealer market. I look forward to working with Ed to build on the growth of the auto program and develop new verticals based on his deep underwriting acumen and distribution relationships."

"I am humbled and excited to be joining Amynta. This company has a great culture with a focus on understanding the needs of its customers. I look forward to working with the team to grow our offerings in the dealership space," said McNally.

McNally brings over 15 years of underwriting and leadership experience to Amynta. He joins from Lockton Affinity where he served as Chief Underwriting Officer, responsible for providing leadership to large delegated underwriting portfolios across multiple specialty, commercial and personal line verticals. Previously, McNally held various underwriting leadership roles at CNA Insurance.

Ed McNally can be reached at 913.703.9483 or at edward.mcnally@amyntagroup.com.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Media Contact:
Brenna Tetley
Phone: +1.646.887.9498
Email: Brenna.Tetley@amyntagroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amynta-names-edward-mcnally-president-of-amynta-dealer-solutions-301393140.html

SOURCE The Amynta Group

