Amyris Announces Proposed Public Offering (Secondary And Primary) Of Common Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

Amyris is conducting a resale of stock on behalf of its current stockholders, DSM International B.V. and affiliates of Vivo Capital LLC (the selling stockholders). The selling stockholders intend to offer an aggregate of $150.0 million of shares of Amyris's common stock. Amyris will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. Additionally, Amyris intends to offer $100.0 million of shares of its common stock to support its continued growth.

The selling stockholders and Amyris expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million of shares of Amyris's common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Amyris with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and automatically became effective upon filing. The proposed offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus and final prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Use of forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the proposed public offering, including the selling stockholders' and our expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, and the completion, timing, size and dilutive impact of the proposed public offering. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected our public filings, including without limitation, risks which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, and other reports as filed with the SEC, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering and subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

