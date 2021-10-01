Amyris Hosts Successful Fourth Webinar In Its Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, successfully hosted the fourth webinar in its virtual investor mini-series. The investor mini-series entitled "Lab-to-Market, Delivering Disruptive Health and Beauty Products" was conducted via live webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The livestreamed webinar, attended by more than 350 members of the investor community featured John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer; Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer; Annie Tsong, Chief Product and Technology Officer; Mike Rytokoski, President Ingredients; and Alastair Dorward, Chief Brand Officer.

Mr. Melo described how Amyris is leading the Bio Revolution. He provided an overview of Amyris' mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable consumption, its business model and advantaged portfolio, including a description of how the commitment to sustainability is propelling adoption at scale through technological leadership and manufacturing excellence; both key components of the Company's Lab-to-Market™ operating system.

Management described Amyris' Lab-to-Market operating system, Knowledge Continuum (which is how data, information, and intelligence come together) and the unique and powerful connection between its ingredients portfolio and family of consumer brands – the Portfolio Connection. The presentation concluded with case studies about two beauty and personal care ingredients, Hemisqualane, which is revolutionizing haircare and THC-free CBG combined with Squalane and is showing promising results for a number of inflammatory skin and joint conditions.

Presentation materials and a replay of the fourth investor mini-series are available in the investor relations section of Amyris's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

Story continues

"This event continues our popular webinar series underscoring Amyris' mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable consumption through synthetic biology," commented Mr. Melo. "Amyris has a clear and focused strategy and business model, world-class partners, a proven record of success connecting our ingredients to our consumer product portfolio, and unmatched knowledge and experience optimized over 15 years from lab to market, all of which are driving our competitive advantages of speed to market and delivery at scale."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare, Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane, Terasanaâ clean skincare treatment, Costa Brazil luxury skincare, OLIKA hygiene and wellness, Rose Inc.™ clean color cosmetics and JVN™ clean haircare. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, Terasana, Rose Inc., JVN and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-hosts-successful-fourth-webinar-in-its-virtual-investor-mini-series-301389640.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.