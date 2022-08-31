U.S. markets closed

AMYRIS PUBLISHES SECOND ANNUAL ESG REPORT

·2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, published today its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report, highlighting the company's commitment to leading the worlds transition to clean, sustainable chemistry.

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.)
Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.)

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and as we grow, so too will the benefits for people and the planet," said John Melo, CEO and President of Amyris. "The future of health, wellness and beauty is clean chemistry, and this report provides deeper transparency and accountability around our bold vision. Our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable consumption has been in place from the beginning. Our record third quarter to date consumer revenue and full year record demand for our consumer brands is a great example of the rate consumers are shifting to a more sustainable future and healthier living for them and our planet."

"Publishing Amyris' second ESG report is an important milestone for the company and an opportunity to reflect on the incredible impact our team has made in sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts," said Beth Bannerman, Chief Engagement and Sustainability Officer. For Amyris, measuring and reporting our progress are critical to promoting trust and accountability with our stakeholders. We are proud of our efforts and will continue leading the development and production of sustainable chemistry, driven by biology and precision fermentation."

Amyris' 2021 ESG Report primarily covers the 2021 calendar year. Key highlights from the 2021 ESG Report include:

  • Amyris received the Bonsucro Chain of Custody Certification for the second consecutive year in 2021, which ensures its primary feedstock of Brazilian sugarcane is sustainably and ethically produced.

  • Amyris achieved a 30 percent reduction in energy associated with cold storage, with 95 percent of hazardous waste produced in Emeryville recycled or burned to produce energy.

  • Amyris reduced its downstream water requirements associated with squalane (a flagship ingredient) by 65 percent.

  • Several of Amyris' ingredients received accreditation from leading environmental organizations, including ECOCERT, the USDA-Certified Biobased Product and Environmental Working Group ("EWG").

  • Amyris' lab in Emeryville, California is a certified Platinum Level Lab via My Green Lab in a LEED Silver-certified building.

  • Partnering with Carbonfund, Amyris offset approximately 54 metric tonnes of carbon emissions.

  • Amyris developed a scholarship fund for Black students in STEM, marketing and business fields and contributed to educational programs by impactful community organizations such as Stop AAPI Hate, Oakland Asian Cultural Center and the Conscious Kid.

  • Amyris administered 7,000 Covid-19 tests for employees as part of its Emergency Response Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of employees and local communities. This included the establishment of a cross-functional COVID-19 task force and implementation of enhanced safety protocols.

  • Amyris established the ESG Council, a cross-functional governing body of senior leaders to drive the success of the company's ESG Action Plan through collaboration and transparency with the board of directors, executive leadership team, employees and other key stakeholders.

You may download a copy of the 2021 ESG Report here

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-MarketTM technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo,  and Lab-to-Market, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' ESG goals and priorities and Amyris' expectations about how its sustainability efforts will impact its business and stakeholders. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-publishes-second-annual-esg-report-301615833.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

