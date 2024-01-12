AN2 Therapeutics Inc Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Krause Sells 7,417 Shares

Kevin Krause, Chief Strategy Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX), has sold 7,417 shares of the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities, which over the past year included the sale of 10,000 shares in total and no recorded purchases.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for patients with rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on those with limited treatment options.

The insider transaction history at AN2 Therapeutics Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been a total of 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc were trading at $20.14 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $622.637 million for the company.

