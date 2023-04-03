Ana Riva and Wolf Willems have been selected as independent members of Ignitis Group’s Risk Management and Sustainability Committee

Ignitis grupė

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Group) informs that in the process of expanding and strengthening the competences of the Group Risk Management and Sustainability Committee (hereinafter – the Committee), the Supervisory Board of the Group approved two new independent members.

From 1 April, the Committee was joined by Ana Riva and Wolf Willems, professionals with international experience in the fields of risk and environmental management, security and occupational health and safety. They were selected after performing the best in the selection announced at the turn of the year.

The new members of the Committee will join the other two members currently working in the Committee, who were delegated by the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Group.

“I believe that the new members will bring their competence and expertise to help Ignitis Group continue on its sustainable path while strictly adhering to the highest corporate governance standards and managing business risks effectively, especially those related to occupational health and safety,” said the Chair of the Committee, Independent Supervisory Board Member Tim Brooks.

A. Riva will supervise risk management and will replace the previous Committee member whose term of office ended last year. She completed economics studies at Vilnius University. A. Riva gained experience in the fields of audit, risk management and finance while holding managerial positions in various international companies, such as Protiviti, Nouryon and Grundfos. Currently the new committee member is the Chief Internal Audit Officer at Swiss company COFRA Group, a diversified group of businesses specializing in private equity, real estate, energy, sustainable food, textile manufacturing and fund and asset management.

W. Willems will supervise occupational health and safety as well as sustainability-related issues. He completed safety and environmental technologies, sustainable expansion, business administration studies in the Netherlands. W. Willems gained experience in the fields of sustainability and health and safety while holding managerial positions in international companies, such as AT&T, Chassis Brakes International (now Hitachi Astemo) and others. Currently, he is the Head of Group HSSE at Stora Enso Group.

Occupational health and safety and sustainability is among the top priorities of Ignitis Group, therefore, the Group Supervisory Board decided to expand the composition and responsibility of the Committee, update the Regulations of the Committee, and replace the previous title of Risk Management and Business Ethics Supervision Committee to Risk Management and Sustainability Committee. The selection of the fourth member has been initiated to expand competences of the Committee and to strengthen occupational health and safety supervision within the Group.

By means of a public selection and with the help of the Executive Search agency J.Friisberg and Partners, A. Riva was selected from among 35 candidates and W. Willems was selected from 22 candidates. They have started working on 1 April, and their term of office will end together with the term of office of the current Ignitis Group Supervisory Board, which is 25 October 2025.

The Committee comprises four members in total: two representatives delegated by the company’s shareholder AB “Ignitis grupė” and two independent members. Excluding the new members, the other Committee members include Tim Brooks, Independent Supervisory Board Member of the Group and the Chair of the Committee, and Alfonso Faubel, Independent Member and the Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Group.

