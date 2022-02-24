U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.75
    -104.25 (-2.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,262.00
    -804.00 (-2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,090.50
    -417.00 (-3.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.80
    -48.30 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.64
    +6.54 (+7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.20
    +49.80 (+2.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.76 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1176
    -0.0133 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    37.07
    +8.26 (+28.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    -0.0134 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6800
    -0.3000 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,165.46
    -3,665.96 (-9.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.27
    -78.11 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.53
    -232.65 (-3.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Anaconda Mining Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANXGF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021"). The consolidated financial statements and management discussion & analysis documents can be found at www.sedar.com and the Company's website, www.anacondamining.com. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Anaconda produced 12,054 ounces of gold at Point Rousse in 2021, achieving its revised annual guidance of approximately 12,000 ounces. The revised annual guidance was based on the mine plan from an updated Probable Mineral Reserve for Argyle as of September 1, 2021.

  • The Company sold 12,218 ounces of gold in 2021, generating metal revenue of $27.7 million at an average realized gold price1 of C$2,261 (US$1,804) per ounce of gold.

  • Operating cash costs per ounce sold1 at the Point Rousse Project in Q4 2021 were $1,797 (US$1,426), and $2,152 (US$1,717) for the year ended December 31, 2021, at the lower end of the Company's revised 2021 annual operating cash cost guidance of C$2,150-C$2,200, reflecting the lower grade profile of mill throughput in 2021.

  • All-in sustaining cash costs per ounce sold1, including corporate administration and sustaining capital expenditures, was $2,895 (US$2,297) for Q4 2021, and $3,334 (US$2,660) for the full year.

  • The Company invested $13.0 million in its exploration and development projects in 2021, including $8.8 million on the Goldboro Gold Project relating to the completion of a Feasibility Study, the advancement of the significantly expanded Mineral Resource, and the progression of the environmental assessment process.

  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7,136,219, or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $8,8228,243, or $0.06 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, driven predominantly by lower production.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a cash balance of $10.1 million, working capital1 of $1.4 million, and additional available liquidity of $3.0 million from an undrawn revolving line of credit facility.

  • In December 2021, the Company executed a $5.0 million gold prepayment facility to provide further un-dilutive liquidity as the Company completes the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment Registration Document for the Goldboro Gold Project in the first half of 2022. The facility will be repaid in gold deliveries totaling 2,273 ounces from January to September 2022.

1 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures Section below. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

"While 2021 was a challenging year for the Company operationally, Anaconda was able to finish the year strong at Point Rousse and make significant steps at the Goldboro Gold Project. At its mine operations in Point Rousse, we sold 12,218 ounces of gold in 2021, in line with updated guidance, to generate $27.8 million in metals revenue. Operating cash costs, while at the lower end of guidance, where higher than previous years due to the lower grade profile and higher costs. Point Rousse is now set up for a record year of gold production in 2022 of between 21,500 and 23,000 ounces at operating cash costs per ounce of between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce of gold sold (US$920 - US$1,000). At the Goldboro Gold Project, we invested $8.8 million which resulted in a step change in the scale of the mineral resource and a positive Feasibility Study that demonstrates robust economics over a long mine life, with significant upside. Despite the challenges in 2021, the Company remains in good stead to execute its growth strategy."

~Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Anaconda Mining Inc.

Consolidated Results Summary

Financial Results

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended


December 31,
2021

December 30,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Revenue ($)

7,643,193

9,988,251

27,798,558 31,594,739

41,582,990 31,594,739

Cost of operations, including depletion and depreciation ($)

7,410,862

6,392,715

30,534,089

24,761,035

Mine operating income ($)

232,331

3,595,536

(2,735,531

)

16,821,955

Net income (loss) ($)

(1,358,219

)

792,203

(7,136,219

)

8,228,243

Net income (loss) per share ($/share) - basic and diluted ($)

(0.01

)

0.01

(0.04

)

0.06

Cash generated from operating activities ($)

5,519,379

2,080,151

4,488,761

14,087,867

Capital investment in property, mill and equipment ($)

1,676,928

1,383,079

7,108,391

2,960,787

Capital investment in exploration and evaluation assets ($)

3,824,690

2,514,733

13,020,554

7,152,794

Average realized gold price per ounce*

US$

1,783

US$

1,921

US$

1,804

US$

1,728

Operating cash costs per ounce sold*

US$

1,426

US$

1,014

US$

1,717

US$

871

All-in sustaining cash costs per ounce sold*

US$

2,297

US$

1,576

US$

2,660

US$

1,220

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Working capital* ($)

1,397,113

13,938,471

Total assets ($)

95,551,004

81,396,971

Non-current liabilities ($)

8,235,993

7,529,640

*Refer to Non-IFRS Measures section for reconciliation

Operational Results

Three months ended
December 31, 2021

Three months ended
December 31, 2020

Year ended
December 31, 2021

Year ended
December 31, 2020

Ore mined (t)

102,395

110,455

209,157

512,028

Waste mined (t)

918,217

453,859

2,853,011

1,964,689

Strip ratio

9.0

4.1

13.6

3.8

Ore milled (t)

118,011

107,257

446,562

459,085

Grade (g/t Au)

1.23

1.39

0.97

1.42

Recovery (%)

87.8

86.8

86.5

87.4

Gold ounces produced

4,095

4,171

12,054

18,268

Gold ounces sold

3,368

3,970

12,218

17,918

Review of the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Operational Overview

Gold production for 2021 was 12,054 ounces, achieving revised annual guidance of approximately 12,000 ounces. The revised annual guidance was based on the mine plan from an updated Probable Mineral Reserve for Argyle as of September 1, 2021. The significant decrease in year over year gold production was the result of a 32% decrease in the grade profile of mill throughput, the result of processing a high proportion of low-grade Pine Cove ore stockpiles. Notwithstanding the low-grade throughput, the Pine Cove Mill was able to achieve an average recovery rate of 86.5% during 2021, a decrease of only 1.0% compared to 2020.

After heavy focus on mine waste development in the third quarter, the mining operation moved 102,395 tonnes of ore in Q4 2021, almost 49% of the total ore tonnes mined in 2021 of 209,157 tonnes. This is a significant decrease from the 512,028 tonnes of ore mined in 2020, when the operation was concentrated on the higher-tonnage Pine Cove mine during the first half of the year. Waste production was 2,853,011 tonnes for the full year, reflecting the focus on mine waste development at Argyle and resulting in a strip ratio of 13.6 waste tonnes to ore tonnes. The strip ratio of 3.8 waste tonnes to ore tonnes in 2020 reflects mining in the final lower benches of the Pine Cove open pit.

Financial Results

Anaconda sold 12,218 ounces of gold in 2021 to generate metal revenue of $27.7 million at an average realized gold price* of C$2,261 (US$1,804) per ounce, representing a 33% decrease in metal revenue compared to 2020 due lower gold production.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $25,895,606, compared to $20,953,142 for the year ended December 31, 2020. The significant increase reflects a $2,597,000 write-down to net realizable value of gold-in-circuit and ore in stockpiles, primarily from Q1 2021, reflecting the significantly higher operating cash costs per ounce* due to the 35% decrease in mine grade in Q1 2021. Operating expenses for 2021 included mining costs of $11,446,874, an increase from $10,458,651 in the previous year, as the Company moved 24% more material in 2021 while mining at Argyle. Processing costs in 2021 were $11,250,316, an increase over $9,928,022 in 2020 primarily due to higher maintenance costs. Operating cash costs per ounce sold* during 2021 were C$2,152 (US$1,717), in line with the lower end of the Company's revised annual guidance of C$2,150 - C$2,200 per ounce sold, higher than previous years due to a significantly lower mill throughput grade profile.

The royalty expense for 2021 was $566,075, reflecting the 3% net smelter royalty that applies to Argyle. Depletion and depreciation for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4,072,408, an increase from $3,758,697 recognized for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting the depreciation of Argyle capital development costs since Q3 2020.

Mine operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $2,735,531, compared to mine operating income of $16,821,955 in 2020, the result of lower revenue and higher comparable operating costs during 2021.

Corporate administration expenditures were $3,665,659 during 2021, consistent with $3,581,921 recorded in 2020. In July 2021, Novamera completed a $5,000,017 equity financing in which the Company did not participate, diluting its interests in Novamera to 19%. Based on the implied valuation of the financing, the Company recognized a gain of $1,020,432 which represents the excess of the fair value of the investment on that date as compared to the investment's carrying value under the equity method. In 2021, the Company also recognized a loss of $435,149 for the Company's share of loss from its equity accounted investments (year ended December 31, 2020 - $247,203).

Share-based compensation was $777,906 during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $380,733 in the comparative 2020 period, reflecting the greater value of share units granted compared to the previous year.

Finance expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $147,801, significantly less than $211,669 recognized for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflecting the continued repayment of the $5,000,000 term loan with the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), of which $505,688 remained outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

In 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of $505,552 as a deferred premium on flow-through shares, representing the proportion of the remaining qualifying exploration expenditures that were spent from the July 2020 and May 2021 flow-through financings during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $7,136,219, or $0.04 per share, compared to net comprehensive income of $8,228,243, or $0.06 per share, in the comparative period of 2020. The decline compared to the comparative period of 2020 was the result of lower production and higher operating costs, which was offset by a lower net income tax expense of $701,345 (year ended December 31, 2020 - $6,141,528).

* Refer to Non-IFRS Measures Section below.

Financial Position and Cash Flow Analysis

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $1,397,113, which included cash and cash equivalents of $10,121,724. The current portion of loans includes $505,688 outstanding from the RBC term loan, which will be paid out in full in April 2022.

Anaconda generated $4,488,761 in operating cash flows during the year ended December 31, 2021, after accounting for corporate administration costs of $3,665,659. The Point Rousse Project generated EBITDA* of $1,263,699, based on gold sales of 12,218 ounces at an average realized gold price* of C$2,261 per ounce sold and operating cash costs* of C$2,152 per ounce sold. Operating cash flows were also reduced by changes in working capital, namely the reduction in accounts payable and the increase in stockpiled inventory.

The Company continued to invest in its key growth projects in Atlantic Canada in 2021, spending $13,020,554 on exploration and evaluation assets (adjusted for amounts included in trade payables and accruals of December 31, 2021), primarily on the continued advancement of the Goldboro Gold Project ($8,783,450). The Company also invested $7,108,391 into the property, mill and equipment at the Point Rousse operation, with capital investment focused on development activity at Argyle during 2021.

Financing activities during 2021 included the net proceeds of $7,790,718 from a flow-through private placement completed in May 2021, the ongoing repayment of the RBC term loan, and the repayment of other loans and lease obligations. The Company also received $4,346,737 from the exercise of warrants and $948,525 from the exercise of stock options during 2021.

* Refer to Non-IFRS Measures Section below.

Non-IFRS Measures

Anaconda has included in this press release certain non-IFRS performance measures as detailed below. In the gold mining industry, these are common performance measures but may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Operating Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold - Anaconda calculates operating cash costs per ounce by dividing operating expenses per the consolidated statement of operations, net of silver sales by-product revenue, by the gold ounces sold during the applicable period. Operating expenses include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration as well as royalties, however, excludes depletion and depreciation and rehabilitation costs.

All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Gold - Anaconda has adopted an all-in sustaining cost performance measure that reflects all of the expenditures that are required to produce an ounce of gold from current operations. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company's definition conforms to the all-in sustaining cost definition as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance dated June 27, 2013. The World Gold Council is a non-regulatory, non-profit organization established in 1987 whose members include global senior mining companies. The Company believes that this measure will be useful to external users in assessing operating performance and the ability to generate free cash flow from current operations.

The Company defines all-in sustaining costs as the sum of operating cash costs (per above), sustaining capital (capital required to maintain current operations at existing levels), corporate administration costs, sustaining exploration, and rehabilitation accretion and amortization related to current operations. All-in sustaining costs excludes capital expenditures for significant improvements at existing operations deemed to be expansionary in nature, exploration and evaluation related to growth projects, financing costs, debt repayments, and taxes. Canadian and US dollars are noted for realized gold price, operating cash costs per ounce of gold and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold. Both currencies are considered relevant and the Company uses the average foreign exchange rate for the period.

The operating cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are reconciled to the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss as follows:


Three months ended
December 31,
2021

Three months ended
December 31,
2020

Year ended
December 31, 2021


Year ended
December 31,
2020

Operating expenses per the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, including royalties

6,125,509

5,295,872

26,461,681

21,002,338

By-product silver sales credit

(5,801

)

(14,934

)

(23,773

)

(48,988

)

By-product aggregates sales credit

(68,307

)

(38,159

)

(147,181

)

(38,159

)

Operating cash costs ($)

6,051,401

5,242,779

26,290,727

20,915,191

Sustaining expenditures - property, mill and equipment

1,676,928

1,383,079

7,108,391

2,960,787

Sustaining expenditures - exploration and evaluation

884,956

502,550

2,869,035

1,462,896

Corporate administration costs

967,839

939,503

3,665,659

3,581,921

Share-based compensation

161,028

79,733

777,906

380,733

Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization (operating)

8,165

3,850

19,651

7,921

All-in sustaining cash costs ("AISC") ($)

9,750,317

8,151,494

40,731,369

29,309,449

Gold ounces sold

3,368

3,970

12,218

17,918

Operating cash costs per ounce sold ($ / ounce)

1,797

1,321

2,152

1,167

AISC per ounce sold ($ / ounce)

2,895

2,053

3,334

1,636

Average US Dollar exchange rate during period

0.7936

0.7676

0.7980

0.7461

Operating cash costs per ounce sold (US$ / ounce)

1,426

1,014

1,717

871

AISC per ounce sold (US$ / ounce)

2,297

1,576

2,660

1,220

Average Realized Gold Price per Ounce Sold - In the gold mining industry, average realized gold price per ounce sold is a common performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is gold revenue. The measure is intended to assist readers in evaluating the revenue received in a period from each ounce of gold sold.

Average realized gold price per ounce sold is reconciled to the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss as follows:


Three months ended
December 31,
2021

Three months ended
December 31,
2020


Year ended
December 31, 2021


Year ended
December 31,
2020

Gold revenue ($)

7,569,085

9,935,158

27,627,604

41,495,843

Gold ounces sold

3,368

3,970

12,218

17,918

Average realized gold price per ounce sold ($)

2,247

2,503

2,261

2,316

Average US Dollar exchange rate during period

0.7936

0.7676

0.7980

0.7461

Average realized gold price per ounce sold (US$)

1,783

1,921

1,804

1,728

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") - EBITDA is earnings before finance expense, deferred income tax expense and depletion and depreciation.

Point Rousse Project EBITDA is EBITDA before corporate administration and other expenses (income).

The EBITDA and Point Rousse Project EBITDA amounts are reconciled to the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss as follows:


Three months ended
December 31, 2021

Three months ended
December 31, 2020

Year ended
December 31, 2021


Year ended December 31, 2020

Net (loss) income, per the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income

(1,358,219

)

792,203

(7,136,219

)

8,228,243

Adjustments:

Finance expense

31,354

39,955

147,801

211,669

Current income tax expense

-

312,000

30,345

1,872,528

Deferred income tax expense

306,000

1,480,000

671,000

4,269,000

Depletion and depreciation

1,285,353

1,096,843

4,072,408

3,758,697

EBITDA

264,488

3,721,001

(2214,665

)

18,340,137

Corporate administration

967,839

939,503

3,665,659

3,581,921

Gain on loss of significant influence on equity accounted investment

-

-

(1,020,432

)

-

Share of loss from equity accounted investments

91,132

93,858

435,149

247,203

Gain on partial or full sale of a subsidiary

-

-

-

(1,355,247

)

Stock-based compensation

161,028

79,733

777,906

380,733

Deferred premium on flow-through shares

(124,138

)

(145,424

)

(505,552

)

(594,570

)

Other expenses (income)

144,709

(8,659

)

125,634

(116,252

)

Write-down of exploration assets

-

-

-

15,310

Point Rousse Project EBITDA

1,505,058

4,680,012

1,263,699

20,499,235

Working Capital - Working capital is a common measure of near-term liquidity and is calculated by deducting current liabilities from current assets.

(In $)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Cash and cash equivalents

10,121,724

14,634,595

Inventory

5,641,435

6,830,360

Other current assets

2,080,035

1,499,921


17,843,194

22,964,876

Trade and other payables

9,528,294

4,796,494

Current portion of loans

1,363,383

1,889,080

Unearned revenue

5,000,000

-

Other current liabilities

554,404

477,831

Current taxes payable

-

1,863,000


16,446,081

9,026,405

Working capital*

1,397,113

13,938,471

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda Mining is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study with Mineral Reserves of 1.15 million ounces of gold (15.80 million tonnes at 2.26 g/t gold), Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves of 2.58 million ounces (21.6 million tonnes at 3.72 g/t gold) and additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.48 million ounces (3.18 million tonnes at 4.73 g/t gold) (Please refer to the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia", dated January 11, 2022). Anaconda also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Anaconda to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Anaconda's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Anaconda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Anaconda does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anaconda Mining Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@anacondamining.com

Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Anaconda Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690194/Anaconda-Mining-Announces-Q4-and-Full-Year-2021-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussi

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s We

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Russian Forces Advance; U.S. Diplomats Out: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian military vehicles breached the Kyiv region from Belarus to the north, Ukrainian officials said, after tanks reportedly rolled earlier into Ukraine from Crimea. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. President Vladimir Putin has summoned tycoons to the Kremlin.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine

  • Why Russian Stocks Keep Crashing

    As Ukraine declared a state of emergency in response to Russia's deployment of troops, Russian stocks declined for a second straight day on Wednesday. Russian tech giant Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) are down 9.2%. Telecom titan Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) are down 9.5%.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.