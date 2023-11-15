When Will Anaergia Inc. (TSE:ANRG) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Anaergia Inc.'s (TSE:ANRG) future prospects. Anaergia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The CA$19m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$52m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$165m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Anaergia's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Anaergia

Consensus from 4 of the Canadian Commercial Services analysts is that Anaergia is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$8.3m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 108% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Anaergia's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Anaergia currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Anaergia which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Anaergia, take a look at Anaergia's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Anaergia worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Anaergia is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Anaergia’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.