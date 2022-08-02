Anaerobic Digestion Market Size Was Valued at USD 10,149 Million in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 21,853 Million by 2030 growing at 9.2% CAGR Owing to the Growing Concerns of Waste in the Environment- Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Anaerobic Digestion Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Size is valued at USD 10,149 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 21,853 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.



According to the United Nations Environment Programme, roughly one-third of all food produced for human consumption worldwide each year - approximately 1.3 billion tonnes - is wasted. Food waste and losses cost approximately USD 680 billion in developed countries and USD 310 billion in developing countries. Furthermore, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations estimates that food waste has a carbon footprint of over 3.3 billion tonnes of carbon-dioxide equal to (greenhouse gas) GHG released into the atmosphere every year. The growing need to reduce waste and greenhouse emissions from the environment is the recent anaerobic digestion market trend that is fueling the industry growth worldwide.

Report Coverage:

Market Anaerobic Digestion Market Market Size 2021 USD 10,149 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 21,853 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 9.2% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Source of Feedstock, By End User, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AAT Abwasser-und Abfalltechnik GmbH, ADNAMS PLC, Bioenergy DevCo, EnviTec Biogas AG, Clarke Energy, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd., Northern Biogas, and WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anaerobic Digestion Market Value

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minor impact on the anaerobic digestion industry. The amount of waste generated by the commercial and industrial sectors was reduced as a result of prohibited travel, manufacturing restrictions, and imposed lockdowns. As a result, the amount of waste produced was reduced, as was the production of biogas and digestate. During the pandemic, this factor kept the market from growing. However, once the lockdowns were lifted and manufacturing resumed, the industry gained significant momentum, resuming pre-pandemic growth.

Anaerobic Digestion Market Dynamics

The growing demand for sustainable energy resources is boosting the anaerobic digestion market revenue. One of the major factors driving anaerobic digestion industry growth is the increasing use of biogas as a renewable energy source. Biogas programmes in India, China, and Nepal have steadily expanded over the years. Today, global interest in biogas is growing, and more people are establishing biogas plants to produce biogas. Every year, India invests over INR 6 billion in the biomass generation sector, producing over 5000 million units of electricity in the process. Biogas production is environmentally friendly because there is no combustion involved. There is no combustion, so there is no release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. As a result, the anaerobic digestion market is growing substantially due to its benefits offered to the environment.

Despite their many advantages, AD technologies face challenges in terms of process stability, conversion efficiency, economic feasibility, and product quality. Researchers have been developing various mechanisms to address these issues. However, widespread commercial-scale AD adoption has yet to be seen. This factor is expected to limit the market from growing for a few years. High growth potential from developing countries is likely to generate several growth prospects for the market in the coming years. The anaerobic digestion process is now widely used in many developing countries around the world, particularly in Asia, where 40 million structures were installed in China in 2011 and 4 million in India. It is currently less common in Africa and South America, but several support projects have lately been implemented to change this.

Anaerobic Digestion Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into three categories: source of feedstock, end-use, and region.

Based on the source of feedstock, the market is split into agriculture, municipal, industrial, and others. In 2021, the municipal sub-segment acquired a significant share owing to the rising volume of municipal waste in countries such as China, India, and the US among others. According to the What A Waste 2.0 report, daily per capita waste generation in developed nations is expected to increase by 19 percent by 2050, while it is expected to increase by 40 percent or more in low- and middle-income countries. On the other hand, the agriculture source of feedstock is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

By end-use, the market is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. Among them, commercial end-use accounted for a noteworthy market share in 2021 and is expected to do so in the coming years. On the other hand, residential end-use is likely to register a notable growth rate from 2022 to 2030.

Anaerobic Digestion Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global anaerobic digestion market. North America is one of the leading regions in the global anaerobic digestion industry and is expected to lead in the coming years. Every year, 30% of all food in the United States is thrown away, costing USD 48.3 billion. Because agriculture is the largest human use of water, it is estimated that roughly half of the water used to produce this food is also wasted. Europe is another important region that supports the anaerobic digestion industry. Every year, households in the United Kingdom waste an estimated 6.7 million tonnes of food, accounting for roughly one-third of the 21.7 million tonnes purchased. Furthermore, from 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth rate. According to statistics, China wastes 50 million tonnes of grain each year, accounting for 1/10th of the national annual grain output. It is also estimated that enough food is wasted each year to feed 200 million people or roughly one-sixth of the country's population.

Anaerobic Digestion Market Players

Some prominent anaerobic digestion companies covered in the industry are AAT Abwasser-und Abfalltechnik GmbH, ADNAMS PLC, Bioenergy DevCo, EnviTec Biogas AG, Clarke Energy, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd., Northern Biogas, and WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH.

