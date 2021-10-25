U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Anago Cleaning Systems Ranked Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

·4 min read

Commercial Cleaning Franchise Ranked #3 Nationally

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced its prestigious inclusion in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchise Business ranking. Anago's consistent inclusion within Entrepreneur Magazine's business and franchising ranking series is highly respected among new and existing entrepreneurs looking for profitable business ventures that continue to demonstrate relevance, strength, and financial viability within the landscape of ever-changing global trends and business functions.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is honored to be unceasingly recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the trust in our brand, strength of our franchise model, and the results it offers our franchisees," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The commercial cleaning industry continues to demonstrate its strength and staying-power even when faced with uncertain economic times. As we've learned through global pandemics like COVID-19 and H1N1, and economic hardships such as 2008's Great Recession, commercial cleaning has the viability to thrive as a reliable small business revenue source."

Because of Anago's unique, proven franchise system and world-class corporate support, the company was able to shift and pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, absorbing the responsibility of being an essential, frontline business tasked with keeping schools, hospitals, and many different types of businesses safe. "Anago's core values and support structure helped our franchisees navigate the changing landscape and foster growth, while we continue implementing the latest, most innovative technologies to meet and exceed current demands," Povlitz said.

"Commercial cleaning franchise ownership is on the rise due to how COVID-19 re-defined our industry," added Povlitz. "What was once an expendable budget line-item in brick-and-mortar operational costs, commercial cleaning has now taken a pole position for ongoing building maintenance programs. The pandemic shifted an operational mindset toward commercial cleaning, which has boosted interest from people wanting to own and operate their own business with minimal overhead costs. Commercial cleaning allows that model and with a very low barrier to entry."

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while creating small business opportunities through the company's unit franchise system. The unit franchise opportunity allows entrepreneurs to operate their cleaning business from a home, virtual, or mobile location while gaining assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow from their local master franchise office. Home-based and mobile franchise businesses have gained national interest due to the COVID-19 pandemic as new entrepreneurs seek non-traditional business ownership opportunities. Some of the main benefits of franchising with Anago is brand recognition, low start-up costs, and the ability to be easily operated from your home or vehicle.

"The Anago franchising system is very much a turnkey business that is ready and waiting for new unit franchisees to get up and running from the start," added Povlitz.

Since the era of COVID-19, brick and mortar businesses and office buildings placed a premium on janitorial services to maintain a higher level of cleanliness and safety to mitigate and reduce the spread of the virus. In fact, Anago reports an increase of nearly 300 percent in one-time cleaning and disinfection services from previous years. Additionally, Anago has seen a significant increase in unit franchise sales heading into Q4 2021 when compared to the previous two years. This indicates the growing number of entrepreneurs looking to go into business for themselves through franchising, along with confidence in future growth projections within the commercial cleaning industry.

Anago Cleaning Systems is consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, recently earning the #51 Top Global Franchise, the #14 Fastest Growing Franchise, and the #2 Top Franchise Under $50K. Anago Cleaning Systems' consistent ranking with one of the nation's leading and most respected business publications demonstrates the brand's stability in the commercial cleaning industry and its popularity with both franchisees and customers.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. Anago is proud to be recognized as a top franchise for veterans and offers a discount to our service members. Anago is accredited by the IFA's Vet Fran initiative and offers a discount to any honorably discharged Veteran. Anago Cleaning Systems welcomes all veterans looking to open a Master or Unit Franchise. Click here to find further information on the Anago Franchising Model.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/ 917-319-2126/ 322072@email4pr.com

