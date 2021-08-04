U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Anago Cleaning Systems Ranked Top Global Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

·3 min read

Commercial Cleaning Franchise Leader Ranked #51 Globally

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced its prestigious inclusion in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Top Global Franchise ranking. This highly respected list is among the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top franchises around the world that continue to evolve and demonstrate relevance, strength, and financial viability within the landscape of ever-changing global trends and business functions.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is thrilled to be continuously recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the strength of our franchise model and the results it offers our franchisees," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The commercial cleaning industry underwent significant transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to take on the responsibility of being named an essential, frontline business tasked with keeping schools, hospitals, and many different types of businesses safe. Anago's core values help our franchisees navigate the changing landscape and foster growth, while we continue implementing the latest, most innovative technologies within our industry."

Anago Cleaning Systems is consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning the #14 Fastest Growing Franchise, and being ranked #2 Top Franchise Under $50K in 2020. Anago Cleaning Systems' consistent ranking with one of the nation's leading and most respected business publications demonstrates the brand's stability in the commercial cleaning industry and its popularity with both franchisees and customers.

"The importance of commercial cleaning has been redefined due to COVID-19," added Povlitz. "What was once thought of as an expendable budget line-item in brick-and-mortar operational costs, commercial cleaning has now taken a pole position for ongoing building maintenance programs," added Povlitz. "The pandemic shifted operational mindsets, and each businesses responsibility and commitment to keeping public areas clean and sanitized became paramount."

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

The recent pandemic significantly changed the commercial cleaning landscape. Brick and mortar businesses and office buildings placed a premium on janitorial services to maintain a higher level of cleanliness and safety to mitigate and reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, Anago reports an increase of nearly 200 percent in one-time cleaning and disinfection services from previous years. Additionally, Anago has seen a nearly 300 percent increase in unit franchise sales heading into Q3 2021 when compared to the previous two years. This indicates the growing number of entrepreneurs looking to go into business for themselves through franchising, along with confidence in future growth projections within the commercial cleaning industry.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. Anago is proud to be recognized as a top franchise for veterans and offers a discount to our service members. Anago is accredited by the IFA's Vet Fran initiative and offers a discount to any honorably discharged Veteran. Anago Cleaning Systems welcomes all veterans looking to open a Master or Unit Franchise. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/ 917-319-2126/ 315836@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anago-cleaning-systems-ranked-top-global-franchise-by-entrepreneur-magazine-301347909.html

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems

