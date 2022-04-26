Anago Cleaning Systems All Systems Go in 2022

Leading commercial cleaning franchise adds over 300 units, reports 20% company-wide growth over previous year

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems recognized its U.S. and Canadian Master Franchise partners during its annual summit in Washington DC, where the leading commercial cleaning franchise outlined the industry's "state-of-the-union" within the shadow of our nation's capital.

The event drew a record crowd of Anago's Master Franchise operators. The leading commercial cleaning company reviewed the challenges of the previous two years and laid out plans for its continued growth.

Anago CEO and President, Adam Povlitz, reflected on the significant strides of Master Franshise Owners, with 20% system-wide growth from the previous year. Michael Layman, IFA Senior VP, Govt. Relations & Public Affairs, presented The State of Franchising. This included how franchising creates opportunities for generational wealth in underserved communities, equitable pay and benefits (compared to non-franchise small businesses), and franchising's reputation of paving a safer path to entrepreneurship for all Americans, especially for new entrepreneurs, minority groups, women, and our veteran population.

During the event, company executives recognized industry leaders and presented innovations in technologies across nearly all business sectors while addressing the industry's newest challenges, including rising inflation costs and the Great Resignation.

"It's an honor to recognize these fantastic commercial cleaning industry leaders who continue to navigate their communities through interesting economic times and serve their customers daily," said Povlitz. "Our franchise model is essentially an international network of small business owners within the commercial cleaning industry who are dedicated to their respective communities and very much care for the health of their local economies and the meaning behind entrepreneurial opportunities."

Story continues

Anago recognized several territories trailblazing new paths in growth through 2021. Leading the way was Anago of Greater Philadelphia earning the coveted "City of the Year" award for the third consecutive year with $1.3M added revenue over the previous year. Anago of Orange County was honored with the Most Franchises Sold category, while Anago of Austin received the Highest Percent Growth award with a company record for the year of 99%.

Anago inducted an impressive 14 Master Franchisees into the Million-Dollar Club, with each earning at least $1M in revenues. Also recognized are the Multi-Million Dollar Club inductees, which included four territories reaching $2M, eight with $3M in revenues, one with $4M, two earning $5M, and one territory reaching $6M.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, providing valuable assistance, guidance, and critical tools for mid-career professionals to operate their exclusive regional franchises while creating small business opportunities through its unit franchise system.

"Commercial cleaning franchise ownership is on the rise, focusing on strengthening our communities through small business ownership opportunities. As we've experienced, home-based and mobile franchise businesses gained national interest as a viable and profitable venture and continue to gain momentum into 2022, especially in underserved communities," added Povlitz.

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and implement strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies. Because of this strong business ethic, Anago has been consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top rankings throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include fastest-growing franchise, top-ranked franchises under $50K, top home-based franchise, top global franchise, and most recently earning the #34 spot in Entrepreneurs Franchise 500. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/pathanason@topfiremedia.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anago-cleaning-systems-all-systems-go-in-2022-301533015.html

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems