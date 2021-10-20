Anal Cancer Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,242.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anal cancer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 810.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anal Cancer Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of anal cancer and sexually transmitted diseases, growing research by market players in the field of cancer, and increasing collaborations and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global anal cancer market.

For instance, according to the data published by the American Cancer Society in 2021, it is estimated that around 9,090 new cases of anal cancer would be reported in the U.S. by the end of 2021, wherein 6,070 anal cancer cases would be accounted by women and 3,020 cases of anal cancer would be accounted by men. The American Cancer Society also estimates that anal cancer would account for 1,430 deaths in the U.S. by the end of 2021.

Moreover, growing research by market players in the field of cancer is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Incyte, a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company announced positive phase II clinical trials results for the efficacy and safety of its novel immunotherapy using Retifanlimab. Retifanlimab is used in treatment of advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal in patients who have already been treated with standard platinum-based chemotherapy but have not shown effective results.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global anal cancer market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and others in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in July 2019, Incyte, entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Zai Lab Ltd, a Cayman Islands based biopharmaceutical company for the development and commercialization of its investigational monoclonal antibody, INCMGA0012 for treatment of anal cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma, and MSI (microsatellite instability)-high endometrial cancer.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anal cancer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of anal cancer. For instance, according to data published by the National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program, U.S, it is estimated that the rate of new cases of anal cancer has increased from 1.4 per 100,000 persons in 2000 to 1.8 per 100,000 persons in 2018.

Among treatment type, chemotherapy segment accounted for largest market share in 2021, owing to rising incidence of anal cancer. For instance, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in June 2020, it is estimated that around 7,000 new cases of HPV-associated anal cancer are reported every year in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anal cancer market include Advaxis, Inc., ORYX GmbH and Co. KG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Onconova Therapeutics, BioMimetix JV, LLC, Bayer AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Global BioPharma Inc., Amgen Inc., Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anal Cancer Market, By Drug Type: Fluorouracil Cisplatin Carboplatin Others (Others include Mitomycin, Oxaliplatin, Docetaxel, Leucovorin, etc.)

Global Anal Cancer Market, By Cancer Type: Carcinoma In-situ Squamous Cell Carcinoma Melanoma Adenocarcinoma Basal Cell Carcinoma

Global Anal Cancer Market, By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy Surgery Radiation Therapy Immunotherapy

Global Anal Cancer Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals & Clinics Research & Academic Institutes Long-term Care Centers Pharmacies

Global Anal Cancer Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



