Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.02

Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 22nd of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Analabs Resources Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Analabs Resources Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 28.5% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.2% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

KLSE:ANALABS Historic Dividend January 22nd 2024

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0275 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.021. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Analabs Resources Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Analabs Resources Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Analabs Resources Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Analabs Resources Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

