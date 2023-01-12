Analgesics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Strategic Collaborations and Advancements in Medical Drug Development Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analgesics Market by Type and by Route of Administration - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analgesics market size was valued at USD 35.03 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 56.86 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2030.



The increasing number of various acute and chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the analgesics market. According to Globocan 2020 report, published by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer cases across the globe has risen to 19.3 million, which drives the growth of the analgesics market. In addition, growing geriatric population has also increased the demand for analgesics drugs.



However, factors such as drug abuse, growing use of biologics for the treatment of inflammatory pain, and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, increasing demand for personalized medicine and development of new pain-relieving drugs are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market players.



Segment Overview



The analgesics industry has been segmented based on type, route of administration, and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into opioids and non-opioids.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical.

Region-wise, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Analysis

The North America market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030



North America holds the lion's share of the global analgesics market share at present and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as growing burden of pain management and rising adoption of opioids. In addition, factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, surging number of surgeries, and rising research and development (R&D) activities in the pharmaceutical sector are also expected to drive the over-the-counter analgesics market growth in this region.



Key Market Players



The emerging and efficient key players in the analgesics market include the following:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Glaxosmithkline plc

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer, Inc

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi SA

ABBVIE INC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Chronic and Infectious Diseases Among People

Increasing Number of Medical Surgeries Across the World

Elevating Awareness About Palliative Care and Pain Management

Restraints

Changing Regulatory Landscape in the Medical Drugs Industry

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Strategic Collaborations and Advancements in Medical Drug Development

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Analgesics Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Analgesics Market, by Type



5. Global Analgesics Market, by Route of Administration



6. Global Analgesics by Region



7. Company Profiles

