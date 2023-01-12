U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,983.17
    +13.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,189.97
    +216.96 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,001.10
    +69.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.61
    +30.56 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +0.82 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.50
    +22.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.45 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    +0.0096 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    -3.2400 (-2.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,984.09
    +1,425.88 (+8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.34
    +14.21 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Analgesics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Strategic Collaborations and Advancements in Medical Drug Development Present Opportunities

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analgesics Market by Type and by Route of Administration - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The analgesics market size was valued at USD 35.03 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 56.86 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2030.

The increasing number of various acute and chronic diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the analgesics market. According to Globocan 2020 report, published by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer cases across the globe has risen to 19.3 million, which drives the growth of the analgesics market. In addition, growing geriatric population has also increased the demand for analgesics drugs.

However, factors such as drug abuse, growing use of biologics for the treatment of inflammatory pain, and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, increasing demand for personalized medicine and development of new pain-relieving drugs are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market players.

Segment Overview

The analgesics industry has been segmented based on type, route of administration, and geography.

  • On the basis of type, the market is categorized into opioids and non-opioids.

  • On the basis of route of administration, the market is classified into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, and topical.

  • Region-wise, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Analysis
The North America market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030

North America holds the lion's share of the global analgesics market share at present and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as growing burden of pain management and rising adoption of opioids. In addition, factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, surging number of surgeries, and rising research and development (R&D) activities in the pharmaceutical sector are also expected to drive the over-the-counter analgesics market growth in this region.

Key Market Players

The emerging and efficient key players in the analgesics market include the following:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Bayer AG

  • Glaxosmithkline plc

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Pfizer, Inc

  • Novartis AG

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • Sanofi SA

  • ABBVIE INC

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Chronic and Infectious Diseases Among People

  • Increasing Number of Medical Surgeries Across the World

  • Elevating Awareness About Palliative Care and Pain Management

Restraints

  • Changing Regulatory Landscape in the Medical Drugs Industry

Opportunities

  • Increasing Number of Strategic Collaborations and Advancements in Medical Drug Development

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Analgesics Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Analgesics Market, by Type

5. Global Analgesics Market, by Route of Administration

6. Global Analgesics by Region

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgdpvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analgesics-global-market-report-2022-increasing-number-of-strategic-collaborations-and-advancements-in-medical-drug-development-present-opportunities-301720184.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.

  • Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week

    This economically sensitive fintech rose as hopes for a "soft landing" emerged in the second trading week of the year.

  • Why Lumen Stock Plummeted 58% in 2022

    Shares of Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) suffered a precipitous valuation decline in 2022. The telecommunications company's share price fell 58.4% across last year's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amid macroeconomic pressures including inflation and rising interest rates, Lumen's stock lost ground in conjunction with the broader market last year.

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Stocks Slumped on Thursday Morning

    Regardless, stock markets opened lower on Thursday, and cybersecurity stocks were among the bigger losers. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) slumped 3.2% through 10 a.m. ET, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) slipped 2.2%, and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) dropped 2.6%. Following up on Wednesday's $1 Fortinet price target cut by Barclays (which cut the stock to $56 a share), this morning fellow investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is lowering price targets on CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks as well.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.64, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Ford Stock Is on Fire. The Reason Isn’t What You’d Expect.

    The outlook for the car market in 2023 is uncertain, but that isn’t stopping investors from piling into Ford Motor shares. Ford (ticker: F) stock is up 23 cents, or 1.9%, at $13.48 in midday trading Thursday. With Thursday’s gain, Ford stock has risen for 10 consecutive trading sessions, climbing almost 23% over that span.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock up as company expects easing to chip shortage

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the latest on chip stocks after Taiwan Semiconductor's chief said that supply chain issues are improving.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?