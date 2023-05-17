Is Analog Devices (ADI) a Cyclical Stock?

Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Crescent Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund (Institutional Class) returned 5.76% in the first quarter but declined 0.91% in the trailing twelve months. The fund’s top five performers contributed 4.56% to its return in the last twelve months, while its bottom five performers detracted 4.37%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

FPA Crescent Fund highlighted stocks like Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems. On May 16, 2023, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) stock closed at $182.79 per share. One-month return of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was -3.05%, and its shares gained 14.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has a market capitalization of $92.905 billion.

FPA Crescent Fund made the following comment about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) stock price declined in the first half of 2022, along with its semiconductor peers. That sector has since rebounded, lifting ADI with it. We believe ADI is a well-run company and a secular grower, which should augur well for its future. However, given that it operates in a cyclical industry, we will not be surprised when its shares periodically trade down."

microchip, system, background

Photo by L N on Unsplash

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 75 hedge fund portfolios held Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 66 in the previous quarter.

