What Is Analog Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADI) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Analog Devices’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Analog Devices Worth?

According to our valuation model, Analog Devices seems to be fairly priced at around 3.5% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Analog Devices today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $196.51, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Analog Devices’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Analog Devices generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Analog Devices, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 3.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADI’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Analog Devices.

