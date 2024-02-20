Analog Devices Insiders Sold US$3.4m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Analog Devices

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology, Vivek Jain, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$184 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$188). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 75% of Vivek Jain's stake.

Insiders in Analog Devices didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Analog Devices Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Analog Devices. In total, Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Vivek Jain dumped US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Analog Devices

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Analog Devices insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$332m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Analog Devices Tell Us?

An insider sold Analog Devices shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Analog Devices makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Analog Devices has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

