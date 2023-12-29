Analog Devices Insiders Sold US$4.8m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

The fact that multiple Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Analog Devices

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology, Vivek Jain, for US$3.1m worth of shares, at about US$184 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$200). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 75% of Vivek Jain's stake.

Analog Devices insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Analog Devices Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Analog Devices shares. In total, Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Vivek Jain sold US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Analog Devices Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Analog Devices insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$351m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Analog Devices Insiders?

An insider sold Analog Devices shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Analog Devices is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Analog Devices has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

