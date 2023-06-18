Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) jumps 3.2% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) share price is up 90% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 51% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 33% , including dividends .

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Analog Devices achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 19% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Analog Devices has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Analog Devices stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Analog Devices' TSR for the last 5 years was 109%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Analog Devices has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 16%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Analog Devices in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

But note: Analog Devices may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

