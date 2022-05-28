Analog Security Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 345.62 million | Advanced Technology Video Inc. and Costar Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analog security camera market is segmented by end-user (public, commercial and industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The public segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for analog security cameras is rising from government offices and organizations, as well as public infrastructures such as metro stations, traffic signals, and federal prisons.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Analog Security Camera Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The analog security camera market size is expected to grow by USD 345.62 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period.

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Scope

The analog security camera market report covers the following areas:

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Advanced Technology Video Inc. - The company offers various security cameras such as IP video solutions, analog cameras, analog recorders, and clearance items.

Costar Technologies Inc. - This company offers various analog security cameras such as OCTIMA 3430HD Series and OCTIMA 3490HD Series.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as Turbo HD Products, Thermal products, HiLook and network products.

Hanwha Group - This company offers various analog security cameras such as Wisenet X series, Wisenet PTZ PLUS, Wisenet AI Cameras, and Wisenet Q series.

Hitron Systems Inc. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as NJH-3811, NVH-78K1V, NVH-78K1, and NUH-64J1F.

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist analog security camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the analog security camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the analog security camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the analog security camera market vendors

Analog Security Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 345.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Technology Video Inc.

10.4 Costar Technologies Inc.

10.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

10.6 Hanwha Group

10.7 Hitron Systems Inc.

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

10.9 Motorola Solutions Inc.

10.10 Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.12 Vicon Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

