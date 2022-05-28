U.S. markets closed

Analog Security Camera Market Size to Grow by USD 345.62 million | Advanced Technology Video Inc. and Costar Technologies Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analog security camera market is segmented by end-user (public, commercial and industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The public segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for analog security cameras is rising from government offices and organizations, as well as public infrastructures such as metro stations, traffic signals, and federal prisons.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Analog Security Camera Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The analog security camera market size is expected to grow by USD 345.62 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to find out the contribution of each segment of the market

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Scope

The analog security camera market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Advanced Technology Video Inc. - The company offers various security cameras such as IP video solutions, analog cameras, analog recorders, and clearance items.

  • Costar Technologies Inc. - This company offers various analog security cameras such as OCTIMA 3430HD Series and OCTIMA 3490HD Series.

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as Turbo HD Products, Thermal products, HiLook and network products.

  • Hanwha Group - This company offers various analog security cameras such as Wisenet X series, Wisenet PTZ PLUS, Wisenet AI Cameras, and Wisenet Q series.

  • Hitron Systems Inc. - The company offers various analog security cameras such as NJH-3811, NVH-78K1V, NVH-78K1, and NUH-64J1F.

View our Sample Report to learn about other vendors and vendor offerings

Analog Security Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist analog security camera market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the analog security camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the analog security camera market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the analog security camera market vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Photon Counter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Semiconductor Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Analog Security Camera Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 345.62 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Technology Video Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Group, Hitron Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vicon Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Technology Video Inc.

  • 10.4 Costar Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Hanwha Group

  • 10.7 Hitron Systems Inc.

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • 10.10 Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Vicon Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analog-security-camera-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-345-62-million--advanced-technology-video-inc-and-costar-technologies-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301555793.html

SOURCE Technavio

