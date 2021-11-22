Analogue's Pocket handheld starts shipping on December 13th
After , the Analogue Pocket finally has an exact release date. In an the company sent to those who pre-ordered the handheld console, Analogue said it would start shipping the device on December 13th. It expects to deliver most pre-orders by the end of the year.
Pocket is shipping on December 13th. An email has been sent out to everyone who has pre-ordered with details on address updating and more: https://t.co/Y5W6Qg7WVP pic.twitter.com/e7rJwhJikz
— Analogue (@analogue) November 22, 2021
If you expect you won’t be at home to receive your shipment during that time, Analogue recommends you email it about holding your order. In that case, your Pocket will ship sometime around January 3rd. Lastly, if you want to make any last-minute tweaks to your order, the final day to do so is November 28th.
Getting the Pocket to market has been something of a journey for Analogue. When the company first announced the , with its ability to play Game Boy, Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx games, it promised to deliver it sometime in 2020. But that was before the pandemic, and like with many other electronics, supply chain issues forced Analogue to adapt.