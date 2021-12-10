U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,696.90
    +29.45 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,874.56
    +119.87 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,580.19
    +62.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.53
    -8.67 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.24
    +0.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    -0.0170 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3268
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3500
    -0.1040 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,040.43
    +156.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.14
    -20.11 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Analogue will reopen Pocket orders on December 14th

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Analogue will, at long last, start shipping its retro Pocket console on December 13th. If you weren't able to lock in a pre-order the first time around, you'll get a second chance, as the company will reopen sales the following day at 11AM ET.

Orders will be placed into three fulfillment batches — January-March 2022, October-December 2022 and 2023 — on a first-come first-serve basis. However, "due to industry wide component price increases," the price of the console is going up by $20 to $219. If you're on the fence, Analogue notes that reviews will be published on Monday. In any case, you can cancel your order at any time before it ships.

The Analogue Pocket has been a long time coming. The handheld — which can play Game Boy, Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx games from their original cartridges — was originally supposed to arrive in 2020. However, complications brought forth in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as global supply chain issues, forced Analogue to delay the system multiple times.

