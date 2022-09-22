U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.00
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,364.00
    +82.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,709.50
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.26
    +1.32 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.20
    +7.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0036 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0420 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    27.51
    +0.35 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7590
    -3.2770 (-2.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.49
    -32.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.75
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.70
    -14.94 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

ANALYGENCE Secures New Task Order as Managing Member of the CETA Joint Venture Supporting United States Cyber Command

0
·2 min read

FULTON, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANALYGENCE, Inc., a leader in mission-focused cyber solutions and intelligence services supporting the military, intelligence, and federal civilian communities, today announced that as a Managing Member of Cyber Engineering & Technical Alliance (CETA) Joint Venture, it has been awarded a task order valued at over $80M for five years to provide Advisory & Assistance Services (A&AS) to United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM).

CETA will support USCYBERCOM in meeting its overall mission by providing subject matter expertise across the Command supporting Acquisition Management, Program Management, Financial Management, Requirements and Solution Analysis, and Logistics and Planning.

"This opportunity has been a long-term objective and target of design for ANALYGENCE, and CETA JV. Our team brings extensive expertise in Advisory & Assistance Services (A&AS) in the cyber domain, with ANALYGENCE providing support to this mission client over the last five years. We are honored to be selected as the strategic partner supporting this vital mission for another five years," said Lonnie Parker, Managing Partner of CETA and CEO of ANALYGENCE.

"We are committed to USCYBERCOM's mission success and look forward to implementing our innovative and award-winning capabilities to this new program," added Tom Peitler, Chief Operating Officer at ANALYGENCE.

USCYBERCOM defends the Department of Defense (DoD) information systems, supports joint force commanders with cyberspace operations, and defends the nation from significant cyberattacks.

CETA JV is an 8(a) certified, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture resulting from an SBA-approved mentor-protégé relationship between ANALYGENCE, Inc. and The Kenjya-Trusant Group, LLC

About ANALYGENCE, Inc.
ANALYGENCE, derived from a combination of Analysis and Intelligence, is a leading provider of full scale cyber, intelligence, and information warfare operations providing our customers with results-driven professionals who understand the dynamic customer environment and can be relied upon to help them achieve their objectives. As a trusted partner, we specialize in achieving the goals and needs of government, military, and industry partners by leveraging our diverse backgrounds, applying our extensive cyber operations and analysis expertise, and customizing solutions for each and every client. Learn more at www.analygence.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analygence-secures-new-task-order-as-managing-member-of-the-ceta-joint-venture-supporting-united-states-cyber-command-301630326.html

SOURCE ANALYGENCE

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in justifying gaming-card price hike

    Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday said he thinks it's going to be "a pretty terrific Q4 for Ada," the company's next-generation chip architecture it unveiled this week, even as critics balk of a price hike during a softening in consumer demand.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Li Auto stock jumps after moving up launch of 6-seat SUV Li L8, priced just above $56,500

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. surged 6.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off the previous session's four-month closing low, after the China-based electric vehicle maker said it was moving up the launch of its Li L8 six-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sept. 30 due to strong demand. The company said it will unveil the Li L8 on Sept. 30, priced below RMB400,000 (about $56,532) with deliveries to start in early November. "We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelm

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Before You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip, Take a Hard Look at Microsoft

    Both companies are trying to make blockbuster acquisitions, but one looks better positioned to do so.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.