U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.50
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,100.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,079.50
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.20
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.31
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.30
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    +0.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2370
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3590
    +0.6700 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,827.29
    -755.90 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.88
    -10.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.20
    +11.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Analysis-Alibaba overhaul leaves fate of prized cloud unit up in the air

Josh Horwitz
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

By Josh Horwitz

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba's six-way breakup plan has raised questions about the long-term shape of its profitable cloud unit, given that it will have to tackle heavy regulatory scrutiny at a time when competition is intensifying both in China and abroad.

While a split into a standalone unit will give investors a chance to make focused bets on a business estimated by analysts to be worth between $41 billion and $60 billion, the step could put Alibaba's cloud unit even more in the cross-hairs of Chinese and overseas regulators, likely slowing its growth.

Some analysts said external investment and separation from Alibaba's core ecommerce business could help it grow overseas, where it is far behind rivals such as Amazon Web Services. But others see the Chinese state investing in the cloud unit or it even going private, given its dominance in the domestic cloud computing industry.

Alibaba's planned Cloud Intelligence Group, which will house the cloud business AliCloud as well as the tech giant's artificial intelligence and semiconductor research, has a 36% market share in China's domestic cloud computing sector.

Its servers host reams of data from companies ranging from tech peers to retailers, the handling and sharing of which has in recent years drawn increasing scrutiny from Beijing.

"Alibaba’s business lines have different levels and types of regulatory sensitivity," said Gavekal Dragonomics analyst Thomas Gatley in a note this week.

"For cloud computing, data security is paramount."

Alibaba and China's commerce ministry did not immediately respond to queries sent on Friday.

CHANGING MARKET DYNAMICS

Receiving state investment and drawing closer to the Chinese government could satisfy regulators in Beijing, who have rolled out new laws regulating the handling of data in China and set up a data bureau to underline their focus on the area.

It could also help AliCloud to compete more effectively in China, where overall demand for cloud computing from internet companies is slowing and growth is mainly coming from governments and state-owned enterprises which have not migrated to the cloud as quickly.

While government entities "will not completely reject" companies like Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent Holdings for their projects, "they will have a tendency to choose companies with a government funding and backgrounds," said Zhang Yi, who tracks China's cloud computing sector at research firm Canalys.

In the first half of last year, China's top three telcos - China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom - collectively surpassed Alibaba's share in the domestic cloud market for the first time, according to brokerage Jefferies, underscoring Beijing's growing reliance on state-backed carriers for data management.

But growing closer to Beijing has a downside, said Michael Tan, a Shanghai-based partner of law firm Taylor Wessing.

"It could backfire at the international level, as it might then face even more attention from the U.S.," he said.

In January, Reuters reported that the Biden administration is reviewing Alibaba's cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security.

OTHER PROBLEMS

The cloud unit has its own domestic problems to fix.

In 2021, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology suspended an information-sharing partnership with AliCloud on the grounds that Alibaba did not report a security vulnerability related to the open-source logging framework Apache Log4j2.

And in December 2022, Alibaba Cloud experienced what it called its "longest major-scale failure" for more than a decade after its Hong Kong and Macau servers suffered a serious outage that affected many services in the region including ones belonging to crypto exchange OKX.

Weeks after the outage, Alibaba group Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang took over as head of the cloud unit, a role he will continue to hold concurrently even after the split-up.

Another risk from the planned split of the cloud unit, which had sales of around $11.5 billion last year, is that previously captive in-house Alibaba clients start courting rivals, hurting its revenue.

But splitting the cloud unit away could also be a positive for the other Alibaba businesses, some analysts said.

"When all data was put in one basket at Alibaba, there could always be concern about misuse of data within the company to maximise profit," said Tan at Taylor Wessing.

"The restructuring will help avoid this."

($1 = 6.8902 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Brenda Goh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei profit sinks in 2022 amid sanctions but sales higher

    Huawei on Friday reported a nearly 70% decline in profit last year amid sanctions and pandemic challenges, but its enterprise sales rose as the Chinese technology giant sought to pivot into digital industries and reduce its vulnerabilities to U.S. sanctions. “While it’s true that we have considerable pressures ahead of us, we still see opportunities to grow a resilient business portfolio, a unique competitive edge, the trust of our customers and partners and have the courage to invest heavily in R&D," Eric Xu, the outgoing rotating chairman of Huawei, said during a news conference Friday. Huawei said Friday that its annual revenue for 2022 reached 642.3 billion yuan ($93.5 billion), a 0.9% gain from the year before.

  • Eurozone Core Inflation Hits Record High

    The headline inflation rate fell sharply in March as energy prices continued to cool, but policy makers worry the search for bigger profits may keep other prices rising.

  • Global IPOs marred by banks and recession enjoy few bright spots

    A banking crisis and worries of a recession have dampened the outlook for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, prompting companies to slow down their plans to go public in what is likely to result in lower fees for investment banks. Despite a rebound in fundraising and block trading activity, year-to-date IPO volumes came in at their lowest level since 2019. Stock market flotations worldwide have raised close to $26 billion so far, according to data from Dealogic.

  • JD.com shares surge after Chinese e-commerce operator's plan to spin off and list property, industrial units in Hong Kong

    Shares of JD.com jumped after the e-commerce major said it would spin off its property and industrial units and list them in Hong Kong, joining Alibaba Group Holding in unveiling the latest restructuring of China's technology giants. JD.com surged as much as 8.1 per cent before paring gains to 6.9 per cent to HK$174.60 at the lunch break on Friday, mirroring a 7.8 per cent gain in its American depositary receipts on Nasdaq overnight. Beijing-based JD.com proposed spinning off its subsidiaries JD

  • The first quarter of the year sent investors back to the future: Morning Brief

    The tech sector's current boom feels like 2021, but there's a ton of differences between then and now.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Iraq Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Kurdistan Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$52 Billio

  • Corning (GLW) Sets Up Manufacturing Campus in North Carolina

    Corning (GLW) launched an optical cable manufacturing hub to enhance network operators' capabilities and ensure high-speed fiber broadband connectivity to under served communities.

  • HSBC chief accused of pressuring bank staff to give £40m loan to company his daughter worked at

    The chief executive of HSBC has been accused of pressuring the bank’s staff to give a £40m loan to the real estate company his daughter worked at.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • Workers are largely happy with their jobs — but not their paychecks, survey finds

    Happy with your job? Most Americans are extremely or very satisfied with theirs, a recent survey found. The gripes? Mostly about pay and opportunities to move ahead.

  • Oil dips, set for monthly drop, ahead of key U.S. inflation data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday, with benchmarks heading for their weakest monthly performances since November, ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could give clues on future interest rate moves and the strength of the dollar. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.93, having gained about 7% so far this week. Worries about a full-blown global banking crisis have abated after two banks, in the U.S. and Europe, were rescued.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • What does the CFTC’s suit against Binance mean for Coinbase? Analysts weigh in

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleges that Binance “has facilitated potentially illegal activities.”

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are seeing low cigarette sales and commodity cost inflation. However, a focus on low-risk products and solid pricing bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Altria Group (MO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Exclusive-Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

    Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil. Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

  • Generative AI Tools Use Custom Data to Power More Business Functions

    Tapping industry-specific data in areas such as financial management or marketing provides an edge in a crowded AI market, analysts say.

  • Epic and Apple Make Metaverse Advances. That’s Bad News for Meta.

    Fortnite maker Epic just launched new software tools to help build the metaverse, while a likely new headset from Apple could one day dominate the market. That leaves Meta Platforms in a tough spot.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers