Analysis on the Automotive V2X Market Global Market 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - with Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies and Autotalks Dominating the Market Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive V2X Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive V2X market is expected to grow from $517.31 million in 2020 to $619.42 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $2,258.04 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.2%.

The automotive V2X market consists of sales of automotive V2X technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are mainly used to increase safety and prevent collisions. Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a communication system used in a vehicle that supports the exchange of the from a vehicle to moving components of the traffic system that may have an impact on the vehicle. The technology improves traffic efficiency by notifying drivers to approach traffic, offering other routes to avoid traffic, and spotting unoccupied parking spaces.

The main types of technologies in automotive V2X are emergency vehicle notification, automated driver assistance, passenger information system, line of sight, others, and has various connectivities such as DSRC, cellular. The emergency vehicle notification technology provides an emergency vehicle notification system which is a method for notifying traffic of an approaching emergency vehicle. The different vehicle types include passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The several types of communications involved in automotive V2X are vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and vehicle-to device (V2D).

North America was the largest region in the automotive V2X market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing technological advancements such as LTE-V2X technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive V2X market. LTE-V2X technology is an innovative information and communication technology that is used in road transportation systems to allow information to be exchanged between vehicles, humans, networks, and infrastructure. Major companies operating in the automotive V2X sector are focused on developing LTE-V2X technology to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2019, Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor company launched a Snapdragon automotive 4G platform, which is a 6th generation multimode LTE modem with integrated V2X technology used for automotive vehicles. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-roadside infrastructure (V2I) communications for safety, high bandwidth, and low latency teleoperations, Precision location, and multi-gigabit cloud connectivity are all advantages of these platforms.

In February 2021. Harman International, a USA-based company focused on connected devices for automotive in customer and enterprise markets acquired the resources of Savari, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Savari, Harman International aims to improve its car telematics and Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) related to the automotive v2x market, and extend the organization's qualities in 5G Edge, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC). Savari is a USA-based automotive innovation company creating new technologies in vehicle-to-everything technology (V2X) and 5G Edge markets.

The increasing demand for fully autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive V2X market in the coming years. Autonomous vehicles are defined as self-driving vehicles that move without any human intervention or require very little human intervention. V2X offers an advantage in automatic vehicles since it delivers information about objects that other sensors are unable to detect. Also, it can improve traffic efficiency by giving information about traffic signals. For instance, according to TechCrunch, a US-based online newspaper, in 2019, over 1,400 self-driving vehicles are being tested by more than 80 companies across the United States. Furthermore, according to the Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, a Japan-based automobile manufacturer report in 2019, 55% of small firms expect vehicles to be autonomous within the next 20 years. Thus, the increasing demand for fully autonomous vehicles drives the growth of the automotive V2X market.

The countries covered in the automotive V2X market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive V2X Market Characteristics

3. Automotive V2X Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 On Automotive V2X

5. Automotive V2X Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Automotive V2X Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Automotive V2X Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Automotive V2X Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Automotive V2X Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Emergency Vehicle Notification

  • Automated Driver Assistance

  • Passenger Information System

  • Line of Sight

  • Others

6.2. Global Automotive V2X Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

6.3. Global Automotive V2X Market, Segmentation by Connectivity, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • DSRC

  • Cellular

6.4. Global Automotive V2X Market, Segmentation by Communication, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

  • Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

  • Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

  • Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

  • Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

  • Vehicle-To Device (V2D)

7. Automotive V2X Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Automotive V2X Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Automotive V2X Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • Autotalks Ltd.

  • Cohda Wireless

  • Continental AG

  • Danlaw Inc.

  • Denso Corporation

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Harman International

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2nfwl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


