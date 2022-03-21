U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

New Analysis of Cardiovascular Endpoints in the SCORED Trial to Be Presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Late-breaking clinical trial presentation by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., will describe new analysis of rates of CV death, myocardial infarction and stroke in the SCORED trial

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that an analysis of sotagliflozin data from the SCORED Phase 3 clinical trial will be presented as a late-breaker at the American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22). The conference will be held on April 2-4, 2022, in person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, and virtually.

The new secondary analysis will be presented by Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., executive director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and study chair for the SCORED trial. The presentation is entitled, “Sotagliflozin Significantly Reduces Cardiovascular Death, Myocardial Infarction, and Stroke in the SCORED Trial.”

The presentation will take place during Featured Clinical Research I Session 403 on Saturday, April 2 at 12:00 pm ET. Additional information on the presentation can be found here.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an investigational oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney. Sotagliflozin is approved in the European Union (EU) for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar (glycemic) control in adults with type 1 diabetes with a body mass index ≥ 27 kg/m2, who could not achieve adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy, but has not yet been commercially launched.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, successfully commercialize any products for which it obtains regulatory approval, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Inquiries:

Chas Schultz
Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(281) 863-3421
cschultz@lexpharma.com


