New Analysis Finds Quality of Life, Time Away from Family, and Unemployment Remained Top Challenges for Military Families in 2021

·6 min read

Blue Star Families' 12th Annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey Highlights Key Issues, Challenges, Opportunities Facing Service Members, Veterans, and Families

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities, today released the findings of its 2021 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, the largest and most comprehensive survey analyzing the top issues impacting military- and Veteran-connected families. The most recent survey found that time away from family, relocation/permanent change of station (PCS), and spouse under- and unemployment – all of which affect quality of life – ranked among the top concerns facing military families.

This year's survey includes over 8,000 respondents worldwide and highlights the complex challenges that come with a military lifestyle, including rising costs associated with relocation, continued spouse unemployment trends, financial insecurity, mental health concerns in children, and perceived discrimination in the military. At the same time, most active-duty service members indicate satisfaction with their jobs and believe the work they do is meaningful.

"Every year, we bring light to the complex and unique challenges facing the men and women who serve our country, as well as their families, so we can strengthen what's working and improve what's not," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "Across the multitude of issues facing military families, one theme remains clear: that a stronger and healthier military means a better future for our country. We call on all national leaders, philanthropic organizations, and civilian communities to recognize these challenges and step up to help those who protect us."

"Since our founding more than a decade ago, our programs have directly impacted more than 170,000 Veterans and military family members, and our research and policy analysis support and inform the military-connected community – including our valued partners at Blue Star Families," says Maureen Casey, COO of the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University. "The work we do alongside Blue Star Families is led by an unrivaled team of experienced researchers and informed practitioners who are on the ground hearing directly from our military and Veteran families to understand and highlight the most important issues and biggest challenges facing this community today. These findings not only lay the foundation for the work of the IVMF and Blue Star Families, but also for other partners, stakeholders, and decision makers."

Top findings from the 2021 annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey include:

  • Nearly a quarter (24%) of active-duty family respondents cite "military family quality of life" as a top concern, citing instability and inconsistency of daily life. While respondents define "military family quality of life" differently, the top five challenges among responses include: time with children and family, frequency and difficulties of relocating, OPTEMPO (daily workload, deployment load, and training load), time away, and feeling that the military does not prioritize families with unpredictable and time-intensive schedules of service members.

  • Military spouse employment remains a top-five issue for nearly half (47%) of active-duty spouse respondents and a quarter of active-duty service member respondents (25%). Service members' unpredictable and lengthy daily work schedules, expensive childcare, and the length of time they have been out of the workforce remain top barriers to employment for those active-duty spouse respondents who are not working but need or want to work.

  • Military families already facing financial stress say making PCS (permanent change of station) moves can bring long military housing waitlists, unaffordable civilian housing markets, and expensive rental costs, which can further add to their financial burden. Two-thirds (66%) of active-duty family respondents report having unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses related to their last PCS move, and among those with unreimbursed moving costs, more than half (55%) report those expenses to be over $1,000.

  • The majority of active-duty service member respondents (67%) are satisfied with their jobs and 70% feel the work they do is meaningful. However, nearly seven in 10 active-duty service member respondents who are dissatisfied with their job are also likely to look for another job in the next 12 months. Dissatisfied service members are also more stressed than their satisfied counterparts.

  • Most active-duty family respondents report their children's mental health is "good" or "excellent," but 43% rate at least one child's mental health as "fair," "poor," or "very poor." Of those who would like their child to receive mental health care, but currently do not, roughly one in five (21%) report their child does not receive mental health care due to concerns about a mental health diagnosis preventing future military service.

  • The majority of military-connected family respondents (67%) have experienced at least one family-building challenge in their lifetime. Over four in 10 active-duty family respondents (42%) report that military service created challenges to having children, specifically the desired number and/or spacing of their children.

The release of the 2021 survey data coincides with Blue Star Families' "The Military Family Experience 2022: Back to Basics," a two-day virtual event held on March 16th and March 17th. The event features Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth; U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (Georgia), Brigadier General Irene M. Zoppi (Rodríguez), Ph.D., U.S. Army Reserve (Ret.); Brianna Keilar, Anchor CNN New Day; and other defense and military family leaders.

The annual survey, first launched in 2009, provides an in-depth review and comprehensive understanding of the experiences and challenges encountered by military families. Blue Star Families collaborates with the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University (IVMF), presenting sponsor USAA, and other key partners including Lockheed Martin, CSX, CVS Health, AARP, Starbucks, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Walmart Foundation, Verizon, the Barry Robinson Center, and the USO to increase dialogue and provide crucial insight and recommendations to help inform national leaders, local communities, and philanthropic actors to address military family challenges.

The research was conducted from April to June 2021. The full report, as well as issue-specific summaries, can be viewed here. Highlights from the report can be viewed below:

About Blue Star Families
Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-finds-quality-of-life-time-away-from-family-and-unemployment-remained-top-challenges-for-military-families-in-2021-301503703.html

SOURCE Blue Star Families

