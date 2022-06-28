SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cardiac Monitoring Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cardiac Monitoring Devices, with the Market to Reach $8.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: January 2022

Executive Pool: 10709

Companies: 47 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc.; BioTelemetry, Inc.; Biotronik SE & Co. KG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardiac Science Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic PLC; Philips Healthcare; Schiller AG and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Implantable Loop Recorder (ILRs), Cardiac Event Monitors, Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry





Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiac Monitoring Devices estimated at US$5.8 Billion, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Implantable Loop Recorder (ILRs) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

The Cardiac Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Cardiac Event Monitors Segment to Reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026

In the global Cardiac Event Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$539.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$893 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-cardiac-monitoring-devices-with-the-market-to-reach-8-6-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301575571.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.