U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.75
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,308.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,837.00
    -56.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.70
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.90
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    +21.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.50 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.94
    +2.12 (+9.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5660
    +0.1270 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,016.97
    -1,419.65 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.75
    -58.68 (-6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Canned Fruits, with the Market to Reach $12.8 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Canned Fruits - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Canned Fruits, with the Market to Reach $12.8 Billion Worldwide by 2026
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Canned Fruits, with the Market to Reach $12.8 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 1734
Companies: 77 - Players covered include A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD; CHB Group; Del Monte Food, Inc.; Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.; Dole Packaged Foods LLC; Golden Circle; Princes Limited; Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd; Seneca Foods Corporation; Tiger Brands Limited and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Canned Peaches, Canned Mixed Fruit, Canned Pineapples, Canned Citrus Fruits, Canned Pears, and Other Products); and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, and Convenience Stores)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Canned Fruits Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2026
Food canning is defined as a technique to store food at standard temperatures by keeping food in tightly closed vacuum-sealed containers and heat processing properly. Canning process involves washing, sorting/grading, preparation, container filling, exhausting, container sealing, heat sterilization, cooling, labeling/casing and shipment storage. The canning of fruits and vegetables has witnessed a shift in equipment usage from batch units to continuous units, where cans are passed through an air lock and are then subjected to rotation in a pressurized heat compartment, followed by cooling in a cold-water cooler compartment. Growth in the market is driven by factors such as increased shelf life of the fruits due to use of better food preservation methods, rapid urbanization rates, busy lifestyles, and rising demand for convenience foods among other factors. Increase in nuclear households and rising disposable incomes of households have led to changes in food consumption habits of consumers, with convenience foods finding favor among consumers. Increase in working women across the world, easier availability of a wider variety of fruits which can be canned are other factors promoting market growth. Canned fruits are available regardless of the seasons and also do not have the stalks, peels and pits that need to be removed, which adds on to the convenience factor.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canned Fruits estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Canned Peaches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canned Mixed Fruit segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Canned Fruits market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Canned Fruits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a significant market for canned fruits due to increased preference among customers for convenience foods and high disposable incomes. Though the US has been recording decline in consumption of canned fruits, there is potential for growth from institutional and food service sectors. Canned fruits are also a major part of Europeans' daily diet. Europe canned fruits market benefits from the presence of major market leaders in the region. In Europe, canned foods are preferred also because of the higher product safety they offer over the fresh varieties. European consumers are also exhibiting a preference for canned tropical fruits imported mainly from Asian countries. Fastest growth for canned fruits in the coming years however, is anticipated to be reported in the markets of Asia-Pacific where populations are increasing and so are the disposable incomes of people for purchasing canned food products.

Canned Pineapples Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
Canned pineapple is packed in unique flat cans that have a capacity of 4-5 slices. A can of twenty ounces usually can hold ten cored slices, while a thirty-ounce can holds 8 slices. Canned pineapple is available as spears, cored cylinders or as a whole and also comes in chunks, big cubes, small pieces or crushed. In the global Canned Pineapples segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$282.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-canned-fruits-with-the-market-to-reach-12-8-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301526394.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.