U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.00
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,087.00
    +248.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,113.00
    +103.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,195.30
    +18.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.80
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.33 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    +2.72 (+13.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2950
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.36
    -105.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.38
    -49.00 (-4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.35
    +80.44 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Facial Tissues, with the Market to Reach $15 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Facial Tissues - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Facial Tissues
Facial Tissues

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 1278
Companies: 36 - Players covered include Asia Pulp & Paper; C&S PAPER; Cascades Inc.; CMPC Tissue; Fujian Hengan Group Ltd.; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Kimberly Clark Corporation; KP Tissue; Procter & Gamble; SCA Hygiene Products GmbH; Sofidel Group; Vinda International Holdings Limited; WEPA Group; and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Box Facial Tissues, Pocket Facial Tissues); Application (Away From Home, At Home)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Facial Tissues Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Facial Tissues estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Box Facial Tissues, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pocket Facial Tissues segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026
The Facial Tissues market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-facial-tissues-with-the-market-to-reach-15-billion-worldwide-by-2026-301380282.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • 5 Reasons GameStop Could Prove the Doubters Wrong

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) is one of them. One of the most straight-forward ways a company can go bust is to have too much debt. GameStop took care of that worry by raising capital as its stock skyrocketed earlier this year.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

    It sometimes pays to follow the portfolio decisions of prominent investors, like this one involving a burgeoning digital-payments business.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.