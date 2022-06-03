U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.16
    -46.66 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,033.44
    -214.84 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,117.60
    -199.29 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.06
    -17.61 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.78
    -0.09 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.70
    -8.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9660
    +0.0530 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4980
    +0.6280 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,664.70
    -359.19 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.18
    -19.62 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics, with the Market to Reach $10.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·9 min read

SAN FRANCISCO , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics, with the Market to Reach $10.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics, with the Market to Reach $10.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: March 2022
Executive Pool: 2833
Companies: 115 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; CD Genomics; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GenXPro GmbH; Illumina, Inc.; LC Sciences; Merck KGaA; Qiagen N.V.; Sequentia Biotech SL; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Waters Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software); Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarray, RNA Interference); Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Comparative Transcriptomics)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR, while growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR. The market is expected to register strong growth, driven by factors such as growing spend on R&D of transcriptomic technologies, and increasing use of personalized medicine in the treatment of cancer. The global market for transcriptomics technologies is projected to experience significant growth throughout the analysis period, driven by the increasing implementation of transcriptomic technologies. The gene expression patterns' increased demand for specific genes, various assay technologies, quantification of multiplexed RNA, increased requirement for genetic testing and personalized medicine, rise in genetic variation and genetic mutation incidences boost the transcriptomics technologies market demand. Additionally, continuous technological developments in products increased commercialization, and increasing disease cases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer, too, propel the transcriptomics technologies market growth. The transcriptomics extensive application in analyzing gene expression, the launch of effective and robust methodologies, increasing private and government research funding, enhanced methods of various transcriptome assessments are anticipated to augment the transcriptomic technologies growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' R&D funding, increased demand for compact and reliable products, too, are a few factors anticipated to drive the transcriptomics technologies market growth. Sequencing platforms' high maintenance costs and increased requirement of highly efficient methodologies are the transcriptomics technologies market challenges.

The sustained increase in research and development initiatives the world over are driving the demand for reliable and sophisticated software for managing the massive quantities of research data from research and academic, and corporate institutes. New advancements in the transcriptomics field including extensive usage of RNA sequencing and growth of transcriptomics applications that include drug discovery drive the transcriptomics industry. Growth in funding and grants by government and private organizations are driving the market further. The demand is propelling life science and software companies to increasingly focus on developing state-of-the-art bioinformatics solutions and services, a trend that is powering the market's growth. The growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies is also expected to be propelled by the sustained increase in the use of technologically advanced transcriptomics techniques, including the extensive utilization of RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) and increase in the application areas of transcriptomics technologies, including drug discovery. The increase in grants and funding by various government and private organizations is another factor fueling growth within the market. During the forecast period, the global transcriptomics market is expected to be driven by factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for personalized medicines. Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical companies and growing expenditure in R&D are expected to boost the market growth further. Some of the key market insights are the latest advancements in transcriptomics based on technology, introduction of new products and recent industrial developments such as mergers, partnerships and acquisitions.

The increased demand for efficient treatment and diagnosis in the areas of oncology, HIV and Alzheimer's disease leads to the development of the market, which is witnessing growth with the increasing research and development programs in the biotechnology field. Various other factors including rising government support, rising genome mapping programs, increased application areas of the technology offer a good platform. Nevertheless, data complexity, in the post transcript analysis, in the sequencing platforms is a concern and is a potential threat to the industry. Additionally, spurred by the emerging need for personalized medicines, the pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing personalized and targeted therapeutics, which is spurring the need for identifying disease-specific biomarkers. The trend is projected to significantly boost the market's growth throughout the analysis period. Furthermore, the proliferation of biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing investments in research and development initiatives, together with sustained improvements in medical infrastructure are also contributing significantly to the growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies. Global healthcare spending increases significantly with the growing population, increased treatment access and ongoing advancements in terms of technology. It provides support for market growth in the long and medium-term future. Innovations and new product launches are also projected to fuel the growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies over the analysis period.

The design and introduction of new products are likely to fuel gains in the market, as they would enable CROs to improve research quality and help in the development of vaccination. In 2021, Rebus Biosystems introduced the Rebus Esper, a spatial transcriptomics evaluation solution. This platform leverages a laser-driven optic for images of high resolution and enables the analysis of individual cells. NuGEN Technologies, Inc.'s Trio RNA-Seq, which provides a highly sensitive end-to-end transcriptomics solution, is ideal for use in low abundance transcripts applications. The innovative Trio RNA-Seq technique integrates three powerful technologies, including single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA); AnyDeplete, for use in high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis; and DimerFree. Additionally, Caris Life Sciences' MI Transcriptome, a state-of-the-art gene profiling solution, is also projected to spur growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies. The innovative MI Transcriptome, which enables WTS, holds the potential for providing a comprehensive RNA-seq analysis. Likewise, Lexogen's CORALL-Total RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, an innovative transcriptome analysis product, also holds the potential for revolutionizing the transcriptomics market and propelling its growth over the analysis period. Lexogen is a transcriptomics technology provider dedicated to developing innovative software and kits for RNA-Seq.

COVID-19 has boded well for the companies in the market. In 2020, NanoString Technologies, Inc. introduced the nCounter Host Response Gene Expression Panel for analysis of immune system reaction during the Coronavirus research. The solution in addition to GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler supported researchers in understanding the manner in which COVID-19 has not affected olfactory sensory neurons. In 2021, Qiagen unveiled QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit, genome enrichment platform, and viral library preparation to lower the use of plastics and library turnover periods in comparison to sequencing that is primer-based. This product was introduced for meeting the growing need for high throughput screening to perform research of new and more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variants. In 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. introduced SEQuoiaRiboDepletion Kit's latest version for NGS that enhances efficiency of assessment by eliminating unnecessary rRNA fragments from the RNA sequencing library.

In 2020, infectious diseases and pathogenesis gained a considerable market share trailed by alternative RNA splicing applications. scRNA-sequencing is gaining increasing use to attain an understanding of cell kinds vulnerable to infection. RNA structure and molecular dynamics are anticipated to register strong growth, as RNA is gaining increasing importance in new drug development. Molecular dynamics will be used to support experimental evaluation of RNA structural dynamics. Academic centres and government institutes drive market gains, given their growing use of high throughput technologies for effective RNA analysis. Transcriptomics technologies are also finding rising use in drug discovery. The market is also gaining from the rising research in drug discovery. In 2021, a drug discovery platform based on RNA sequencing has been developed known as TORNADO-seq for monitoring large gene expression for an in-depth analysis of cellular phenotypes in organoids. However, lack of professionals restrain the growth of the industry. High service cost, because of high input cost and lack of skilled workforce in the developing countries, are expected to impede the implementation of transcriptomics technologies by the end-users. Additionally, certain limitations of RNA-seq are also projected to hamper market growth. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-rna-analysis--transcriptomics-with-the-market-to-reach-10-5-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301557694.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Nagy addresses Bears exit for first time since firing

    Former Bears HC Matt Nagy spoke publicly about his firing: "I want to use my experiences in Chicago to help me be better (in Kansas City)."

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Micron Stock Is Slumping After a Downgrade. Why the Analyst Fears the Consumer.

    Piper Sandler downgrades the stock to Underweight, citing concerns about slowing consumer demand for memory chips.

  • Turning Point Stock Doubles After Bristol Myers Announces Takeover. What It Means for Biotech M&A.

    The pharma giant said it would pay $76 a share for the biotech stock, up from Thursday's close of $34.16.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 'Super Bad' Elon Musk Warning Hits Tesla; Market Rally Awaits Jobs Report

    Dow Jones futures: Tesla stock fell Friday as Elon Musk reportedly wants to cut 10% of staff. The May jobs report looms for the market rally.

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In a Bear Market

    Nearly every sector has taken it on the chin, the S&P 500 dipped into a bear market last month, and inflation is still near a multi-decade high. If you fall in the latter category, here's why you should consider buying Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Nio (NYSE: NIO). It's a cloud-based data storage and analytics company that, despite its recent share price drop, is growing very fast.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneS

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Amazon

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been two chart-topping stocks for the past couple of years. Amazon boasts over 200 million Prime members, and Apple crossed the 1 billion active iPhone mark more than a year ago. Amazon may be best known for its e-commerce business, but it has other lucrative sources of revenue.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola CEO Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment

  • 2 Dominant Tech Stocks That Are Now Mouthwateringly Cheap

    In that light, two of the most dominant businesses in their fields, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), look extremely cheap today. While Meta Platforms looks enticingly cheap today at just 14.3 times trailing earnings, let's be realistic: The company is facing numerous headwinds at the moment. Meanwhile, Meta is burning billions of dollars every quarter on an ambitious metaverse project that may or may not pay off for years.

  • Two suitors submit bids for Kohl's: Wall Street Journal

    The board at Kohl’s Corp. is expected to meet in the coming days to review takeover bids from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group Inc., according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Twitter stock rises, Tesla falls after HRT waiting period on Musk's buyout deal expired

    Shares of Twitter Inc. climbed 2.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the social media company said the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act with respect to the buyout agreement with Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk has expired. The expiration of the 30-day waiting period was a condition of the closing of the deal. Meanwhile, Tesla's stock slumped 4.6% ahead of the open, as buyout of Twitter by Musk has been viewed by some investors as a distraction for Tesl