New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Organic Foods and Beverages, with the Market to Reach $411.9 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Organic Foods and Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 9808

Companies: 83 - Players covered include Albertsons Companies, Inc; Amy's Kitchen, Inc; Arla Foods, Inc.; Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd; Cargill, Inc.; ConAgra Brand, Inc.; Danone S.A.; Dole Food Company, Inc.; General Mills, Inc.; Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Nature's Path Foods; Newman's Own, Inc.; Organic Valley; The Hershey Company; The J. M. Smucker Co. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Poultry, Dairy Products, Frozen & Processed Foods, Beverages, Other Segments)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Organic Foods & Beverages Market to Reach US$411.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Organic foods and beverages refer to foods produced using farming techniques that are designed to maintain and replenish soil fertility without using toxic fertilizers and pesticides. Organic foods & beverages are generally minimally processed, and do not involve the use of preservatives, artificial ingredients, hormones, synthetic chemicals, or irradiation. The global organic food and beverage industry, though a small segment within the food & beverage industry, has developed rapidly over the recent years, driven by rising consumer demand for healthy, natural and organically produced food products. Considered as health foods, organic foods market is being reinforced by changing consumer preferences, enabling the market to make deeper inroads into the mainstream food channel. Rising consumer concerns about food safety in the recent years particularly with growing instances of harmful chemical and pesticide residue being found in food products; the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food products; outbreak of diseases such as mad cow disease; and presence of bacteria in foods and food irradiation are fueling growth in organic foods and beverages market. Modern day consumers prefer to manage their dietary intake and are wary of unhealthy ingredients such as carbohydrates, fat, calories and hydrogenated oils. Growing environment and animal welfare concerns and with consumers becoming more socially and environmentally responsible and sensitive, demand for organic foods and beverages. The enduring health benefits of organic foods are expected to boost prospects in the long run. The changing lifestyle and work culture have made people vulnerable to diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity. To overcome these health issues, people are moving towards organic foods and beverages.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Foods & Beverages estimated at US$238 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$411.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period. Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.3% CAGR to reach US$156.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meat, Fish & Poultry segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.3% share of the global Organic Foods & Beverages market. The rising health consciousness of people across the world is giving impetus to the demand for organic foods including organic fruits and vegetables. The trend in favor of organic fruits is also presenting a significant opportunity for canned fruits made using organic fruits.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $84.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2026

The Organic Foods & Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$84.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$42.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 13.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$53 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is likely to experience the highest growth counting on the robust demand for organic food from Canada and the US. The rising trend towards a healthy diet, increasing health awareness are stimulating the growth of organic food products in the region. Improved lifestyle and a surge in the number of chronic diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are encouraging consumers to switch to organic products. European market for organic foods and beverages is being driven by the consumer inclination towards healthy living and the health benefits offered by organic foods. The easy access to a wide range of organic food in retail stores is poised to foster the demand for organic foods. Developing markets are poised to witness high growth in the years to come, led by growing awareness about organic foods and rising income levels in countries such as India, Brazil, and China.

Dairy Products Segment to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026

In the global Dairy Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$44 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.

