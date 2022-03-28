U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,549.64
    +6.58 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.06
    -115.18 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,262.57
    +93.27 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.12
    -11.86 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.00
    -8.90 (-7.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4220
    -0.0700 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0103 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5420
    +1.4820 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,628.42
    +2,971.54 (+6.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.76
    +19.74 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.59
    +5.24 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Life Science Tools, with the Market to Reach $169 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·11 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Life Science Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Life Science Tools, with the Market to Reach $169 Billion Worldwide by 2026
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Life Science Tools, with the Market to Reach $169 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
    Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: March 2022
Executive Pool: 606
Companies: 308 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Danaher Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Oxford Instruments plc; Qiagen N.V.; Shimadzu Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; ZEISS International and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Cell Biology, Genomics, Proteomics, Other Technologies); End-Use (Healthcare, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academics, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-
Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach US$169 Billion by the Year 2026
Life sciences play a vital role in providing valuable insight into disease processes, thereby facilitating the development of advanced medical devices and novel therapeutics. In addition, life sciences allow researchers in gaining deeper insight to the environment as well as other living being on earth apart from humans. Such insights help in directing conservation efforts as well as aids in preserving the planet. Life sciences tools refer to different types of instruments, reagents, consumables, supplies, and services used in life sciences and offered to various research, scientific, academic, and medical professionals for performing a wide array of tasks, which could range from the movement of patients to the preparation of samples and performing X-rays. Some of the major applications of life science research include cellular and molecular biology, cancer research, drug discovery, gene editing /crispr, neurobiology, immunology, forensic entomology and animal care. A broad array of tools and equipment are used in life sciences. These include microscopes, spectrometers, centrifuges, thermocyclers, autoclaves, chromatography systems and lab freezers among others. Supplies include consumables, reagents, and chemicals such as assay kits, biomolecules, cell lines, media, and pipette tips among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$114.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$71.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Life Science Tools market.

Global demand for life science tools is significantly influenced by emerging trends in the life science domain, with majority of them being shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and related lessons. The pandemic played an important role in expediting global adoption of sophisticated digital technologies to ensure continued operations and workflows. Various healthcare facilities embraced remote patient and site management approaches to ensure safety. In addition, major pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug discovery efforts implemented digital technologies for uninterrupted drug development programs. The pandemic disrupted standard approaches to clinical trials owing to stringent confinement measures across countries to mitigate the infection risk. These disruptions are prompting an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies to focus on decentralized clinical trials for novel drugs. The life science landscape is poised to be influenced by increasing significance of mRNA technology along with cell and gene therapies. The remarkable success of COVID-19 vaccines using the mRNA technology is anticipated to help the concept in garnering significant attention among companies to develop novel treatment options for a broad range of other indications. In addition, various companies are increasingly focusing on cell and gene therapies that are anticipated to account for a notable fraction of new drugs on the market. Furthermore, leading pharmaceutical players are investing in artificial intelligence for expediting drug discovery and development programs. These upcoming trends are bound to reshape the life science landscape and pave way for new applications of life science tools over the coming years.

The growth in the market is expected to be primarily driven by rapid advancements in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), sequencing technologies, chromatography methods, and mass spectroscopy, coupled with the development of advanced products by leading players operating in the global life sciences tools market. These factors have significantly expanded the usage of these tools in research laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals. In addition, rapid technological advancements and innovations in life sciences tools are anticipated to further boost the adoption of these tools among end-users in prominent markets, thus propelling growth in the market. Moreover, the recent rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry resulting in the increased penetration of advanced product types, including immunotherapeutics, immunoconjugates, soluble receptors, fusion proteins, synthetic vaccines, rDNA, and nanobodies, are anticipated to augment growth in the market over the next few years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2026
The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.3 Billion by the close of the analysis.

Increasing research and development investments by government as well as non-government entities in relation to academics and research in the field of life sciences is expected to bode well for the market growth in the coming years. The market growth is also likely to be fueled by the growing demand for diagnostic tests for various infectious diseases, which in turn would drive the development of various life sciences tools for diagnostic purposes. The benefits offered by life sciences tools in terms of diagnosing, deciphering, and monitoring disease progression is also likely to bolster growth in the market in the coming years. However, increased market competitiveness due to presence of an increased number of industry players continues to hamper the market growth. In addition, high investments in terms of infrastructure and research and development costs owing to the current high cost of these technologies are creating obstacles to growth in the global life sciences tools market. R&D spending in the industry is primarily led by biopharmaceutical sector. With the pharmaceutical sector exhibiting healthy growth, demand for laboratory equipment from the segment is expected to be healthy. The trend is likely to continue over the next few years, primarily due to rising living standards and improving healthcare access in emerging countries, such as Brazil, China, and India. The future growth is expected to be contributed by increased R&D funding in the near term. Some of the focus therapeutic areas of pharmaceuticals include oncology, diabetes, hypertension, mental health, pain management, and respiratory diseases. Long-term growth in the market is expected to be further stimulated by rapidly increasing aging population in various countries.

Proteomics Segment to Reach $42.8 Billion by 2026
The proteomics market is anticipated to gain from the pressing need to develop advanced therapeutic and diagnostic options in the wake of COVID-19. The ability of proteomics to help researchers in detecting several proteins in a single analysis is anticipated to make it a suitable weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
Proteomics represents a highly relevant technique in the battle against COVID-19 owing to the significance to understand the role played by proteins in the infection process as well as disease progression. These insights are critical to support preventative strategies and development of novel therapeutics. The use of mass spectrometry to detect COVID-19 virus' proteins and proteolytic peptides enables a rapid, simple virus detection assay. On the other hand, targeted proteomics allows detection of peptides of the virus' spike proteins and nucleocapsid with high specificity and sensitivity in clinical and research samples. The approach holds potential to make proteomics an effective option for diagnostic laboratories along with point-of-care testing as a cost-effective alternative to techniques based on nucleic acid. Proteomics can be potentially used to develop techniques to predict COVID-19 patients who may experience severe symptoms later. Various studies have revealed potential protein-based biomarkers expressed differently among certain COVID-19 patients, which can be used for predicting viral infection during earlier stages. The use of proteomics to understand humoral antibody response against virus' proteins has facilitated the development of specific antibody-based assays intended to support diagnostic or therapeutic objectives.

In the global Proteomics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-life-science-tools-with-the-market-to-reach-169-billion-worldwide-by-2026-301510697.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Demand Fears

    Following a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, authorities have imposed a two-stage lockdown in Shanghai, China’s most populous city.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Oil Retreats as China’s Covid Resurgence Risks Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as China issued fresh virus lockdowns raising concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectFutures in New York fell more than $9 to trad

  • Oil prices dip as Shanghai enters phased COVID lockdown

    Crude prices fell sharply on Monday after a fresh lockdown in Shanghai raised concerns about demand in the world's biggest oil importer.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than $9 on Monday as fears grew over weaker fuel demand in China after financial hub Shanghai's lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures slid as low as $111.17 a barrel and were trading down $9.02, or 7.4%, at $111.63 a barrel by 1403 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $8.88, or 7.8%, at $105.02 after touching a low of $104.75.

  • Walmart ceases some cigarette sales, Barclays loses $590M, Wells Fargo offers rewards for paying rent

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights Monday's top business stories, including Walmart ending tobacco sales in some U.S. stores, Barclays taking a $590 million hit, and Wells Fargo giving its customers rewards for rent payments.

  • 10 GMO Stocks to Invest in Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 GMO stocks to invest in now. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click 5 GMO Stocks to Invest in Now. A genetically modified organism (GMO) is developed by utilizing genetic engineering techniques that modify an organism’s genetic structure, with genes that can be crossed […]

  • OPEC Assurances That It Will Help To Dampen Down Oil Prices Are Worthless

    Recent assurances from OPEC and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia that they will help to dampen down oil prices are worthless

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?

  • U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

    U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as companies stopped buying Russian oil and prices skyrocketed. Worldwide buyers are looking to source crude wherever they can, and exports have risen in recent weeks from the United States, the world's largest crude producer.

  • HP seeks to ride hybrid work boom with $1.7 billion Poly buyout

    The company has offered $40 for each share of Poly, formerly known as Plantronics, which represents a premium of about 53% to the stock's last closing price. "The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done," HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said. Poly, whose shares rose 49% in premarket trade, said it would be required to pay a fee of $66 million if the deal is terminated.

  • Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook. The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

  • BlackRock to manage AIG assets

    American International Group Inc. said Monday it reached an agreement with BlackRock Inc. for BlackRock to manage liquid fixed income private placement assets valued up to $60 billion. BlackRock will also manage up to $90 billion of assets for AIG's Life & Retirement business. The strategic partnerships "will provide both AIG and AIG's Life Retirement business with access to BlackRock's world-class asset management capabilities and investment management technology, Aladdin," AIG said. AIG chairm

  • Market Watcher Flags Longer Dated Crude Contracts

    Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at crude pricing patterns, U.S. production, Iran nuclear deal talks and more.

  • The London Banker Helping Boost Wells Fargo’s International Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- The rooftop garden of Wells Fargo & Co.’s London office affords sweeping views of the capital’s financial districts. For Charlotte Weir, the bank’s U.K. outpost is a reminder of her new employer’s ambitions in international banking.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of