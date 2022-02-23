U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Strong Growth for Supercomputers, with the Market to Reach $14 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Supercomputers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Supercomputers - FEB 2022 Report
Supercomputers - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 5534
Companies: 54 - Players covered include Atos SE; Cray, Inc.; Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd. (Sugon); Dell EMC; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Lenovo; NEC Corporation; Silicon Graphics International Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use (Commodity Cluster, Government, Academic & Scientific Research, Commercial)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Supercomputers Market to Reach US$14 Billion by the Year 2026
A supercomputer is a computer featuring computational capacities much higher than general purpose computers including laptops and personal desktops. Supercomputers are ideal for calculation-intensive operations like weather forecasting, research and such other scientific calculations. Adoption of these computers increased significantly over the years in research & academic institutions and also in various industries like manufacturing, oil & gas and energy among others. Over the years, cost of supercomputers also decreased owing to technological advancement. The equipment are not as expensive as they used to be, which is extending their application into newer sectors besides weather forecasting and healthcare. Online gaming today is using supercomputers extensively. Online games are played by millions of people, simultaneously, which can be made possible only by supercomputers. Market growth is also helped by the growing cloud technology trend. Supercomputing centers today are adopting parallel and cloud applications. Governments in countries across the world are offering adequate encouragement for advancement in supercomputer technology to resolve the many pressing issues the world is facing today. The NSF (National Science Foundation) for instance, allocated a fund of €3 million to the E4C (Exscalate4CoV) program in Italy. The program operates through the supercomputing platform called Escalate and conducts large scale pathogen research for identifying drug molecules for designing cellular and biochemical screening tests for COVID-19.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supercomputers estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academic & Scientific Research segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Supercomputers market. The largest users of supercomputers are government entities. Governments across the world are recognizing that supercomputers are necessary for achieving economic security and competitiveness for their respective countries. They are using supercomputers for developing state-of-the-art electronic warfare equipment and defense systems. Representing next-generation supercomputers, exascale supercomputers appear poised to take the concept of high-performance computing to next level owing to their intriguing application potential. These supercomputers are being increasingly exploited by researchers to simulate complex processes in diverse domains such as biotechnology, medicine, material design, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
The Supercomputers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 21.16% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China currently has the highest number of these supercomputers in use with the United States in the second place. Recently, the nation developed the Tianhe -2A, PAI-System and Sunway Taihulight among other supercomputers.

Commercial Segment to Reach $4 Billion by 2026
The fall in the cost of supercomputers owing to technological advancement is expected to increase uptake in the commercial sector. Already, small and medium-sized supercomputers are being developed for use by SMEs. In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173.9 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

