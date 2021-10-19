U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.60
    +26.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,419.60
    +160.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.41
    +84.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.34
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    +0.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    +7.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.72 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    +0.0360 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2560
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,579.54
    +650.07 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.80
    -3.56 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.04
    +3.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones, with the Market to Reach $3.4 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 452
Companies: 44 - Players covered include AgBiTech; AGRICHEM, S.A.; Agrisense; ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd.; Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.; Hercon Environmental; Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.; Russell IPM Ltd.; SemiosBio Technologies Inc.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Sumi Agro France and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Sex Pheromone, Aggregation Pheromone, Alarm Pheromone, Oviposition Deterring Pheromone)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Sex Pheromone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aggregation Pheromone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $815 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $609.6 Million by 2026
The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$815 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$609.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Alarm Pheromone Segment to Reach US$282.7 Million by the year 2026
In the global Alarm Pheromone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$238.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-integrated-pest-management-ipm-pheromones-with-the-market-to-reach-3-4-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301401979.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Oil Barrels Toward $85

    Oil prices continue to march higher. Brent, the global oil benchmark, recently touched $85 a barrel, while WTI, the U.S. oil price benchmark, is just a couple of dollars behind. Crude prices are pushing levels not seen since 2014.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    The Ark Invest founder buys and sells stocks for various reasons, but she continues to hold these three tickers. Should you follow her lead?

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Slides After Long-Term Targets Are Updated

    Ulta Beauty stock slid Tuesday after the company announced its long-term financial targets and strategic priorities. In a filing, Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) said it expects comparable-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% annually and hopes to open approximately 50 new stores per year. Diluted earnings per share are slated to grow in the low double-digits, and operating profits are expected to range between 13% and 14%.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?