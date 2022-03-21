SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications, with the Market to Reach $4.1 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 7904

Companies: 45 - Players covered include Geotab Inc.; Globalstar, Inc.; Honeywell International; Hughes Network Systems, LLC; Inmarsat Global Limited; Iridium Communications Inc.; Lat-Lon LLC; Lockheed Martin Corporation; M2M Data Corporation; Orbcomm, Inc.; Signalhorn AG; SkyBitz, Inc.; TelefÃ³nica UK Limited; Thuraya Telecommunications Company; Trimble Inc.; ViaSat Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology (Satellite Telemetry, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT); End-Use (Transportation & Logistics, Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Security & Surveillance, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

Satellite M2M communication involves the use of a worldwide network of low-earth orbit (LEO) along with associated ground infrastructure, which enables access to services from any global location. Growing acceptance and popularity of satellite based network connectivity for establishing machine to machine communications in a range of end-use markets will drive strong growth in satellite M2M connections across the globe in coming years. For instance, Satellite M2M is widely used in the freight and public transportation sectors for automatically tracking/monitoring moving vehicles, tracking/monitoring logistical assets in transit, and coordinating/managing fleet etc. from remote location with little or no human intervention. The adoption of satellite M2M has also been widespread over the years in military/defense sector where they are used for wide ranging applications, including for tracking combat assets; enabling security & surveillance at unmanned areas etc. Satellite M2M is also being widely used for information exchange, digitalization and automation of work, remote monitoring of process environment or capital equipment, and machine control among other applications in industrial segment, particularly those with remote or unmanned working environments such as in oil & gas, mining, utilities etc. Corporate and government organizations are also using satellite M2M for remotely monitoring and tracking large number of assets and equipment at fixed locations across geographical areas with minimal or without human intervention. Satellite M2M also finds widespread use for telemetry and scientific monitoring applications in various end-use segments.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Satellite Telemetry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automatic Identification System (AIS) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.3% share of the global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $921.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $546 Million by 2026

The Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$921.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$546 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$634 Million by the end of the analysis period. The United States and Europe constitute the key revenue generators through the approaching years. Representing the foremost propagators of the satellite technology, putting efforts in developing, launching and utilizing the world`s first satellites in 1950s and 1960s, the two regions continue to expand their satellite capabilities in the 21st century as well. Different types of satellite-based services such as consumer services, fixed services, mobile voice & data services, and remote sensing services are widely available in the US and Europe. Satellite services domain is gathering further momentum in these regions amid proliferation of new generation technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT).

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$484.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$110.5 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-satellite-machine-to-machine-m2m-communications-with-the-market-to-reach-4-1-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301505603.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.