U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.09
    -11.64 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,680.12
    -189.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,102.04
    -3.54 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.12
    -17.67 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.55
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +14.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2790
    -0.0450 (-3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6340
    -0.3610 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,842.44
    +2,723.87 (+6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.46
    +31.72 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.67
    -42.76 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Fluorochemicals, with the Market to Reach $23.7 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fluorochemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace

Fluorochemicals
Fluorochemicals

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 20; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 2963
Companies: 68 - Players covered include AGC Chemicals; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; Arkema Group; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Dongyue Group Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Pelchem SOC Ltd.; Solvay SA; The Chemours Company and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Fluorocarbons, Fluoropolymers, Fluoroelastomers, and AIF3 & Other Types); Application (Refrigerants, Aluminum Production, Plastic Foams, Electricals & Electronics, and Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-
Global Fluorochemicals Market to Reach $23.7 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fluorochemicals estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Fluorocarbons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluoropolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026
The Fluorochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Fluoroelastomers Segment to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Fluoroelastomers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-fluorochemicals-with-the-market-to-reach-23-7-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301374989.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • Wells Fargo Should Be Broken Up, Warren Says. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wells Fargo should be broken up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote in a letter to the Federal Reserve, according to the New York Times. Warren would like to see the Fed split Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) banking business from its more Wall Street-centered businesses. “Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” the Times quoted Warren as writing.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • This Tech Stock Is Built for Long-Term Growth

    Broadcom blew past Wall Street's expectations with adjusted earnings of $6.96 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of $6.85 per share and roughly $6.76 billion in revenue, but impressive growth in Broadcom's semiconductor solutions business led to better-than-expected results. Let's look closely at Broadcom's performance last quarter and check why it remains an enticing buy right now.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.