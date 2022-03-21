U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions, with the Market to Reach $4.7 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 7463
Companies: 113 - Players covered include ATD Ltd; Diagraph Corporation; Domino Printing Sciences plc; Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co, Ltd.; Iconotech; InkJet, Inc.; Linx Printing Technologies Ltd; Markem-Imaje SAS; Matthews Marking Systems; Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG; ProMach, Inc.; Greydon; ID Technology, LLC; REA Elektronik GmbH; SATO America; Universal Labeling Systems, Inc.; Videojet Technologies, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Technology (Continuous Inkjet, Laser, Thermal Inkjet, Thermal Transfer Overprinting, Other Technologies); End-Use (Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report.

ABSTRACT-

Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026
Coding and marking forms an important part of the manufacturing and intralogistics processes of packaged consumer and industrial goods. Coding and marking systems are used to print product-related details, such as manufacturing date, batch number, and expiry date among others, on the package. Demand in the market is impacted by the outlook in the retail sector and the level of demand in the key end-use sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetic, chemical, pharmaceutical, and construction and building material among others. The increasing use of coding and marking systems for printing of batch numbers, government identification codes, and printing labels among others on both primary and secondary packaging materials in industries such as automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, semiconductor and electronics, and food and beverage among others presents considerable opportunities for growth. In addition, end-use industry trends such as increase in code content, diversity in product range, and the need to optimize time at manufacturing facilities is paving the way for the development of coding and marking technologies that make alterations simpler.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Continuous Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. New generation coding and marking systems including continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers can code large amounts of variable information onto any type of surface such as organic or non-organic, absorbent or non-absorbent, smooth or uneven, dry, greasy, oily, or humid surface among others. The dominant share of CIJ segment is due mainly to its ease of installation. Laser systems are gaining momentum due to their superior benefits in the form of ease-of-use, low maintenance, high performance and no need for inks and other consumables.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $680.3 Million by 2026
The Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$680.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is being spurred by the surging demand from various end-use industries specifically food and beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors. Increase in consumer incomes, westernization, improved lifestyles and marketing/retailing practices are poised to enhance demand for packaged consumer goods in developing markets, while presenting growth opportunities for coding and marking systems. North America and Europe are other major regions in the coding and marking system market, with growth fueled by sustained technology developments and increasing R&D investments being made by vendors. In the US and European countries, legislative specifications and industry standards are facilitating growth of coding and marking systems market.

Thermal Inkjet Segment to Reach $817.2 Million by 2026
Thermal inkjet continues to evolve with a need for inks that will dry faster and offer better adhesion. Advanced ink types and high-resolution capabilities make thermal inkjet ideal for printing on masks in a manufacturing line. In the global Thermal Inkjet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$412 Million will reach a projected size of US$617.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$119.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

