U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.64
    +15.01 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,587.82
    +130.51 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,141.80
    +12.71 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.26
    +13.34 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +12.40 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.40 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2100
    -0.1500 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,579.95
    +3,991.59 (+6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.95
    +62.14 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.53
    +6.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Robust Growth for LiDAR for Automotive, with the Market to Reach $634.8 Million Worldwide by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "LiDAR for Automotive - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

LiDAR for Automotive
LiDAR for Automotive

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 1064
Companies: 42 - Players covered include Aptiv PLC; Continental AG; First Sensor AG; Infineon Technologies AG; Texas Instruments, Inc.; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous); Technology (Mechanical, Solid State)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global LiDAR for Automotive Market to Reach $634.8 Million by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LiDAR for Automotive estimated at US$161.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$634.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period. Mechanical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.2% CAGR and reach US$277.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid State segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $111.1 Million by 2026
The LiDAR for Automotive market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.5% and 21.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-robust-growth-for-lidar-for-automotive-with-the-market-to-reach-634-8-million-worldwide-by-2026--301404692.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Novavax vaccine delays slump stock, Abbott Labs raises guidance, Biogen beats Q3 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung and Julie Hyman break down how Novavax, Biogen, and Abbott Labs are faring in Wednesday’s market

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • Why Dutch Bros Won't Be a Starbucks Killer

    Despite Dutch Bros' hometown appeal, its bottom-line underperformance makes it more of a "show me the money" stock.

  • Jim Cramer Likes CVS And 23andMe, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'

    On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is a good stock and its CEO Karen Lynch was "doing a great job." The stock is owned by his charitable trust. Cramer said he likes 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) and recommended buying the stock. He mentioned that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) "can be owned" given the strength in oil prices, although he doesn't like investing in that country. The "Mad Money" host said Weyerhaeuser C

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat