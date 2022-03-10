U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Test / Burn-in Sockets, with the Market to Reach $1.9 Billion Worldwide by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Test / Burn-in Sockets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Test / Burn-in Sockets - FEB 2022 Report
Test / Burn-in Sockets - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 5; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 873
Companies: 64 - Players covered include 3M; Enplas Corporation; ISC; LEENO; Loranger International Corporation; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Smiths Interconnect; WinWay Tech. Co., Ltd.; Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.; Yokowo Co., Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Test / Burn-in Sockets)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Market to Reach US$1.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Burn-in test sockets are integral elements of the burn-in testing approach intended to detect semiconductor devices or components with potential problems attributed to manufacturing defects. Burn-in for electronic components is performed at high temperatures and elevated voltage. Also termed as heat soaking, the process involves continuous testing of electronic components or testing during end of a burn-in period. The process requires users to expose the component population to elevated conditions for a specific time period. Components surviving the test are considered as reliable and fit for shipping, while components with faults are discarded. While burn-in testing for assembled boards is relatively challenging owing to different limits of components, the approach holds high relevance for detection of other issues like contact problems related to dry and cold joints. The burn-in process relies on various elements such as equipment, chamber, sockets and boards. Test and burn-in sockets feature a robust and leading edge design as well as are manufactured in relatively small quantities. These sockets are commonly used to facilitate semi-permanent connectivity between burn-in testing boards and test devices to expose electrical devices to high temperature settings. Test and burn-in sockets are extensively used in the testing process intended to detect components with potential failure rates prior to their real-world applications. These sockets are widely used for detecting components on PCB boards with potential faults.

Growth in the global market is due to increasing sale of consumer electronics, unabated expansion of the automotive industry and technological advances. In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by increasing adoption of sockets in driving assistance systems and consumer electronics products such as smartphones. The test and burn-in sockets market is led by the CPU & SPU segment that accounts for the majority stake in revenue terms. The segment is gaining from extensive use of test and burn-in sockets due to their ability to enable high-density and high-speed testing, even at low voltages. The CPU & SPU segment is likely to remain the primary application due to increasing uptake of CPU and SPU in high-speed vector processing. On the other hand, the CMOS image sensor segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years due to high demand for these sensors in VR/AR technologies. CMOS image sensors are anticipated to find rising adoption as a result of increasing consumer demand for DSLR cameras, smartphones and tablets. The segment is estimated to receive a notable boost from increasing attention on self-driving cars along with sophisticated driver assistance systems. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Test / Burn-in Sockets estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $393.3 Million by 2026
The Test / Burn-in Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 9.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$393.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$50.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America dominates the global market due to increasing sale of consumer electronics products and significant investments in R&D activity. The regional market is poised to gain from ongoing technological advances coupled with high demand for driver assistance systems and connectors. The test and burn-in sockets market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth due to robust demand across emerging economies such as China and India. The regional market is gaining from increasing sales of computers, consumer electronics products and communication equipment along with continuous expansion of the automotive industry. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-test--burn-in-sockets-with-the-market-to-reach-1-9-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301498722.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

